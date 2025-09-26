Tallest Arch Erected for Miami's I-395 Signature Bridge (Video)

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Sep 26, 2025
The two halves of the tallest of the Miami Signature Bridge's six arches were connected in July 2025.
The two halves of the tallest of the Miami Signature Bridge's six arches were connected in July 2025.
The Walsh Group

Florida’s future I-395 Miami Signature Bridge recently hit several milestones as crews work toward a 2029 completion.

Two of the planned six arches for the 1,025-foot-long bridge have been completed, and crews recently finished erecting the 86 precast segments for the tallest arch, at 300 feet high, said Florida Department of Transportation Communications Director Michael Williams in a statement to Equipment World. Current work on the bridge includes building the precast segments for the fourth arch and foundations for the remaining arches.

For closeup drone footage of the Miami Signature Bridge's arches from January 2025, scroll to the end of this article.

Construction is also underway on roughly 36 temporary auger cast pile foundations and concrete pads to support the falsework for the arches and signature bridge deck. The decision to use auger cast piles – which are more commonly found in vertical high-rise construction in Miami – arose from the discovery by engineers that traditional concrete-driven pile foundations would not support the finished bridge, says Williams. This represents the first time that auger cast piles will support a major highway bridge in Florida.

Construction of the Miami Signature Bridge falls under the $866 million I-395/SR 836/I-95 Project, a three-project partnership between the Florida Department of Transportation and the Greater Miami Expressway Agency that will reconstruct the Midtown Interchange of I-395, SR 836, and I-95 in Miami.

The three project are:

I-395 – Along with the signature bridge, the 1.4-mile section from the SR 836/I-95/I-395 Midtown Interchange will be widened to three lanes in each direction and provide separate connector ramps to and from I-95.

I-95 – Concrete pavement will be replaced between Northwest 8th Street and Northwest 29th Street. An auxiliary lane will be added along northbound I-95 to improve flow at the Midtown Interchange. A new connector ramp from southbound I-95 to westbound SR 836 will be built to improve safety.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
How to Identify Damaged OTR Tires
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
How to Identify Damaged OTR Tires
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights

SR 836 – A section of SR 836 will be double-decked and rise over the center of SR 836 between Northwest 17th Avenue and I-395 east of the I-95 interchange. The double-decked section will give drivers a connection to the MacArthur Causeway that is free of local entry and exit traffic, the FDOT says.

Construction began in April 2019 and is scheduled to wrap up in 2029. A joint venture of Archer Western and the deMoya Group won the design-build contract.

The overarching project aims to reduce congestion through added capacity, eliminate left-hand entrance and exit ramps and improve local access to I-395.

Other ongoing work and milestones hit on the overarching project, said Williams, includes:

  • Erecting precast roadway segments from east of North Miami Avenue to NW 1 Avenue
  • Constructing footers and piers to support the new mainline from I-95 to NW 1 Avenue
  • Finished auger cast piles for the new I-395 mainline from I-95 to NE 2 Avenue
  • Installing bridge caps and beams between NW 17 Avenue and the Miami River using a custom 488-foot gantry
  • Finished concrete replacement work on I-95 from NW 29 Street to NW 17 Street
Related Stories
A Lift-a-Loft lift on a PA Turnpike Freightliner truck.
Aerial/Lifting Equipment
PA Turnpike Deploys "First-of-its-Kind" Swappable Truck-Mounted Aerial Lifts
A rendering of how the final Calcasieu River Bridge might look.
Roadbuilding
Louisiana to Build $2.3B Toll, I-10 Calcasieu Bridge Starting in 2026
A rendering of the future Bates City, Missouri, interchange
Roadbuilding
Missouri DOT Kicks Off Next Phase of $2.8B I-70 Widening
A rendering of the future I-49 Arkansas River Bridge.
Roadbuilding
ARDOT Launches $1.3B I-49 Extension with New Arkansas River Bridge
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Gehl
Skid Steer Loaders
Gehl Unveils New Skid Steers & CTLs with Vertical-Lift Arms, Load-Sensing Hydraulics
The compact loaders range from 3,250 to 3,600 pounds of operating capacity, 72 to 114 horsepower, and get bigger, redesigned cabs.
2026 Honda Ridgeline TrailSport
Pickups
2026 Honda Ridgeline Arrives with V6 and 4 AWD Trims
2026 Yamaha Viking Ranch Edition
Compact equipment
2026 Yamaha Viking UTV: Rugged Durability at a Value Price
Cat 735 Adt
Off-Road Trucks
Cat's Next-Generation Articulated Dump Trucks Get Smart Automatic Features
The 2026 Ford F-150 Lightning STX is an all-new trim for the electric pickup line with a longer range, off-road enhancements and a new color: Argon Blue.
Pickups
Ford Reveals Longer-Range STX Trim for 2026 F-150 Lightning to Replace XLT
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All