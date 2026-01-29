Alabama Contractor Faces $170,145 in Fines for Trench Collapse

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jan 29, 2026
Trench Excavation Backhoe Getty Images 173847315
Getty Images

An Alabama contractor faces proposed penalties of $170,145 following a trench collapse in August.

The latest penalties bring the total proposed fines issued against U.S. contractors since December to nearly $2 million.

The proposed violations for CB&A Construction LLC based in Birmingham, Alabama, follow a trench collapse August 8 in Bessemer, according to OSHA. Workers were removing and installing drainpipes for Jefferson County.

OSHA says its investigator observed the following conditions:

  • Inadequate cave-in protection.
  • Workers under a suspended load.
  • Workers not wearing hard hats.
  • Workers at the edge of the unprotected trench.

No further details about the violations were provided. CB&A has 15 days to appeal.

Recent Trench Fines Total Over $1.8M

Contractors in Connecticut and Washington were also fined recently for trench violations, with proposed penalties totaling over $1.8 million:

Trench Safety Osha Graphic

 

Related Stories
Michael DiRocco, 60, leaves behind four children and eight grandchildren after his death June 13 in a trench collapse in Norwich, Connecticut.
Safety & Compliance
Contractor Faces $300K Fine After Cave-in of 5-Foot-Deep Trench Kills Worker
Trench Excavation Backhoe Getty Images 173847315
Safety & Compliance
Contractor Faces $1.2M Fine for Repeat Violations After Fatal Trench Collapse
On July 9, workers were found in Spokane between a 22.5-foot-high nearly vertical dirt wall and 10-foot-high concrete forms without cave-in protection nor safe escape method, according to Washington State Department of Labor & Industries.
Safety & Compliance
Contractors Fined $300K Combined for Trench Violations in Washington
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Partner Insights
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Top Stories
A DeWalt booth representative demos the company's new DCPS612AG2 12-inch cut-off saw
World of Concrete
15 New Battery-Powered Tools & Takeaways from World of Concrete 2026
A robotic drill, hardhat fan, a super-light knife were among the product debuts that caught our eyes as the cordless revolution continues.
John Deere new generation 210 P-Tier excavator
Excavators
Deere Completely Redesigns Midsize P-Tier Excavators, Packing Them With Tech
Volvo's new short-swing ECR255 gets a 7% increase in lift capacity over its predecessor.
Excavators
Volvo’s New ECR255 Excavator: Short Swing, More Power for Tight Spaces
Deere 17 26 P Tier Thumb
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: Deere Redesigns 17 & 26 P-Tier Mini Excavators
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Featured Sponsor
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All