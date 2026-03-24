This 2019 Freightliner toting a Bobcat excavator was stopped in Salina after allegedly striking more than a dozen bridges on the New York Thruway.

New York State Thruway officials are baffled at how a trucker hauling an excavator could strike more than a dozen overpasses without realizing it — or at least, without stopping.

But that’s what happened March 18.

New York State Police received a report from the Thruway Authority that a flat-bed trailer hauling an over-height excavator hit a bunch of overpasses between Exits 30 and 60 in the central part of the state.

Syracuse-based troopers stopped the 2019 Freightliner toting a Bobcat excavator in Salina. Their investigation determined the hauler “struck more than a dozen overpasses over approximately 60 miles.”

No one was injured, and so far, reported damage has been minor with no lane closures needed nor any traffic impacts.

“The majority of the overpasses sustained minor damage, while a few sustained moderate damage,” police reported. “All lanes and overpasses remain open, and bridge inspections are ongoing to assess any additional structural impacts.”

“How a tractor trailer driver could be unaware that his load hit more than a dozen bridges is beyond comprehension,” said Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare.

“… Our team of inspectors has examined all of the impacted bridges, and while all continue to be safe, we will proceed with repairs as needed. While bridge hits plague states across the nation, we are committed to holding irresponsible drivers accountable.”

The trucker was 38-year-old Oleksander Tarakanovskyi of North Carolina, according state police.

He was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and issued more than 20 traffic tickets related to the incident, including for violations of federal commercial motor vehicle safety regulations.

“Reckless, egregious behavior will not be tolerated,” said State Police Troop T Commander Major Brian T. Ferrone. “I commend our uniform troopers and members of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit for their swift actions in removing this hazard from the road, preventing potential injury to other motorists. We thank the Thruway Authority for its continued partnership.”

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