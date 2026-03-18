Contractor Charged With Manslaughter After Trench Collapse Death

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Mar 18, 2026
Michael DiRocco, 60, leaves behind four children and eight grandchildren after his death June 13 in a trench collapse in Norwich, Connecticut.
Michael DiRocco, 60, leaves behind four children and eight grandchildren after his death June 13 in a trench collapse in Norwich, Connecticut.
GoFundMe page for DiRocco family

A Connecticut contractor faces three criminal charges, including first-degree manslaughter, following the death of a worker in a trench collapse.

Amilcar Deandrade, 51, the owner of Diamond Plumbing & Heating LLC of Norwich, is also charged with criminally negligent homicide and first-degree reckless endangerment.

The charges stem from a cave-in around 6 p.m. June 13 in Norwich. Michael DiRocco Sr., 60, of Norwich was partially buried in the trench, which was between 4 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 4 inches deep with vertical walls.

He had been helping to install pipes for a residential sewer project. He was rescued from the trench but later died at the hospital. He was a father of four and grandfather of eight, according to a GoFundMe page that raised money for funeral expenses for his family.

Diamond Plumbing was initially fined $296,600 by the U.S. Occupational Safety & Health Administration for five violations. The fine was later reduced to $60,000, according to online OSHA records.

According to the citations issued December 8, Diamond was cited for the following violations:

  • Willful violation — Trench not protected from cave-ins by an adequate protective system, like a trench box.
  • Willful — Spoil piles were placed within 2 feet from the edge of the trench.
  • Willful — The employer, as the competent person on site, did not ensure the trench and adjacent areas were inspected before work and as needed during work.
  • Serious — No stairway, ladder or ramps as a safe means to enter and exit the trench.
  • Serious — The employer did not ensure the employee was protected from electrical hazards when the employer operated an excavator near a 120/240-volt residential powerline.

(A willful violation occurs “when the employer either knowingly failed to comply with a legal requirement or acted with plain indifference to employee safety.” A serious violation occurs “when the workplace hazard could cause an accident or illness that would most likely result in death or serious physical harm.”)

After an investigation, the Norwich Police Department recommended that Deandrade, who was on site during the incident, be charged. The New London County State’s Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant March 9, and Deandrade turned himself in March 13, according to police. He has been released on a $50,000 non-surety bond.

Criminal charges are not common in trench collapses, with at most a few a year. Safety advocates have called for criminal charges in more cases, arguing that such incidents are preventable if required trench boxes are used.

Equipment World has reached out to Deandrade for comment.

Trench Safety Osha Graphic

 

Related Stories
Trench Getty
Safety & Compliance
Kansas Contractor Fined for Repeat Violations After Fatal Trench Collapse
Trench Excavation Backhoe Getty Images 173847315
Safety & Compliance
Alabama Contractor Faces $170,145 in Fines for Trench Collapse
Michael DiRocco, 60, leaves behind four children and eight grandchildren after his death June 13 in a trench collapse in Norwich, Connecticut.
Safety & Compliance
Contractor Faces $300K Fine After Cave-in of 5-Foot-Deep Trench Kills Worker
New Holland Construction’s Hottest Machine Launches at CONEXPO 2026
Partner Insights
New Holland Construction’s Hottest Machine Launches at CONEXPO 2026
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
The Keller brothers' first loader in 1956 was invented for scooping up at a turkey barn in Minnesota and is credited with ushering in the skid steer later produced by Bobcat.
Skid Steer Loaders
70 Years After Turkeys Helped Invent the Skid Steer — Buyer’s Guide 2026
Wheeled skid steers still make their mark on the jobsite after a turkey farmer asked the Keller brothers in 1956 for a new machine.
Pc158i web 1280 1280
Excavators
Komatsu Unveils PC158USLC-12 and PC158USLCi-12 Tight Tailswing Excavators
Toro Dingo 550 Thumb
Compact Utility Loaders
Closer Look: Toro's New Dingo TX 550 Mini Track Loader
Image00003
Dozers
More Torque, Less Fuel: Cat Unleashes the D8 XE Electric-Drive Dozer
New Holland Construction’s Hottest Machine Launches at CONEXPO 2026
Featured Sponsor
New Holland Construction’s Hottest Machine Launches at CONEXPO 2026
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All