Former Caterpillar Dealership CEO Faces Felony Assault Charges

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Mar 10, 2026
Updated Mar 11, 2026
Douglas Fabick
Douglas Fabick
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

The former CEO of Caterpillar dealership Fabick Cat, Douglas R. Fabick, was charged recently in Florida after an alleged armed standoff with local police.

The Palm Beach Police Department was called to Fabick's residence on February 24 after a family remember filed a report stating she was afraid to enter their home due to Fabick's alleged intoxication and access to firearms, according to CBS12.

Once they arrived at his home, according to CBS12, officers found a loaded handgun and glass of wine in the trunk of Fabick's Cadillac. Upon making contact with Fabick, he told officers he was intoxicated and warned them to not enter his home.

At one point, Fabick emerged from his home with a loaded handgun and allegedly pointed it at officers, who managed to get Fabick to drop the weapon and arrested him.

Fabick was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on specified personnel [referring to the responding officers], each of which is a second-degree felony in Florida and comes with a $125,000 bond, according to records from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Fabick was listed as released as of February 25.

If convicted, Fabick could face up to 15 years in prison, 15 years of probation and $10,000 in fines for each aggravated-assault charge. Florida law includes a minimum prison sentence of three years for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Fabick led Fabick Cat from 2000 to 2022 until being removed as chairman and CEO in March 2022. His dismissal sparked a legal battle over his 63% controlling stake in the company, which he was forced to sell in 2024.

