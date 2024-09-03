The new 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 gets 440 miles of range per charge, according to GM.

General Motors’ 440-mile-range electric 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 pickup truck has hit dealerships.

The new EV pickup comes with plenty of luxury features, as well as practical ones for power, towing and payload. But it also comes with a hefty price: $99,495 starting MSRP.

The new pickup marks GMC’s third battery-powered offering, following the Hummer EV Pickup and SUV.

AT4 and Elevation versions of the battery-powered Sierra are expected to be available in the first half of 2025.

Along with its lengthy estimated range, it can reach 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, tow up to 10,000 pounds and carry up to 1,450 pounds in the bed, according to GM.

The MultiPro MidGate expands the bed to nearly 11 feet in length, while still leaving room for a rear-seat passenger, GM says. A lockable, weatherproof “eTrunk” compartment is at the front of the truck.

The engine delivers up to 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque. GM says it can get an additional 100 miles of range in about 10 minutes on public 800-volt DC fast chargers, and it can deliver up to 10.2-kilowatts of off-board power.

Luxury Styling

GMC The Denali EV gets the largest infotainment touchscreen in a Sierra, at 16.8 inches diagonal.

It also gets a panoramic fixed glass roof and 24-inch wheels with 35-inch tires.

GM describes the cab as “a sleek, modern interior crafted with exceptional attention to detail – from seat stitching that invokes the bold lines of the truck’s profile to a streamlined dashboard.”

That includes grain-matched open-pore wood, dark aluminum accents and etched stainless steel speaker covers.

The Denali EV comes with a new grille with a lighted perimeter and lighted front GMC badge, as well as LED headlamps with charge-status animation.

Loaded with Features

GMC Other features on the new EV pickup include:

4-Wheel Steer with CrabWalk – turns the rear wheels at the same angle as the front wheels, enabling diagonal movement.

One-Pedal Driving – slows the truck quickly when lifting your foot off the accelerator.

Regen on Demand Braking – let’s you paddle on the back of your steering wheel to control how fast you slow down.

Air Ride Adaptive Suspension – for ride comfort and ability to raise or lower the truck by about 2 inches.

Super Cruise – hands-free driver assistance technology with trailering-capable available.

Bose Premium, seven-speaker audio system.

Spray-on bedliner.

