Toyota says it has completely redesigned its Tacoma lineup for 2024, from its base model with manual transmission to its first-ever Trailhunter with standard hybrid engine that is “the most powerful powertrain ever offered on Tacoma.”

Toyota’s CALTY Design Research team merged Toyota’s standard truck body with its Baja race trucks for a narrower body and wider upper grille designed for the U.S., the company says. The Tacoma also gets high lift, big tires, high-mount headlamps, side functional air guides and hexagonal grille motif, as well as integrated roof and tailgate spoilers.

Toyota calls it “a multipurpose vehicle that can go almost anywhere.”

The 2024 Tacoma comes in eight different grades, with estimated MSRPs starting at $31,500 for the base SR model, to $52,100 for the base Limited model. Prices for hybrid versions and higher-grade models with standard hybrid engines have not yet been released.

2024 Tacomas are expected to begin arriving at dealerships this month, with hybrid versions expected to arrive in spring.

More Power, More Torque

Along with the new look, Toyota will offer its turbocharged 2.4-liter iForce Max hybrid electric-gas engine as standard on the TRD Pro and all-new Trailhunter and as an option for the Limited, TRD Off-Road and TRD Sport.

The hybrid powertrain combines the standard gas engine with a 48-horsepower battery-powered electric motor integrated into the eight-speed transmission.

Toyota says the hybrid powertrain delivers “the most torque in the mid-size truck segment.” It boasts 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque, which the company says is almost twice the torque output of its current trucks’ V6.

The gas-powered turbocharged 2.4-liter iForce engine, which will be standard on all trims except the TRD Pro and Trailhunter, produces 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque.

Maximum towing capacity is 6,500 pounds on SR5 gas and TRD PreRunner and XtraCab grades. Maximum payload increases to 1,710 pounds for hybrid models.

Towing & Hauling Tech

Towing and hooking up to a trailer get easier with available updated technology from Toyota that includes:

Trailer Back Up Guidance and Straight Path Assist, which can guide the trailer in a straight line for hands-free backing.

Trailer brake controller and Tow/Haul drive mode that increases throttle response and adjusts transmission shift points.

Blind Spot Monitor for the truck and certain trailers.

Hitch lamps built into the tailgate to illuminate the hitch area.

Wireless trailer camera installed on the back of the trailer for a live, high-definition view of what is behind the trailer, shown on the digital rearview mirror.

For hauling and storing material, Toyota gave the new bed 7% more volume and made it deeper so work gear or a small fridge can be stored under a closed cover.

The tailgate can be equipped with power open and close with jam protection. A quick-release and -close button is integrated on the side of either taillight. And the tailgate can be automatically closed hands-free by pushing up on it with your knee.

Gas engine trims offer an optional 400-watt AC inverter outlet in the bed and on the rear of the center console, while hybrid grades will come standard with a 2,400-watt AC inverter.

You can also get the optional the bed-view camera, so you can watch your cargo while you drive. A 12-volt DC power access is available in both the bed and in the cabin.

“The gas models also get three times more storage space under the rear seat compared to the current-gen truck, and the rear seatback can also fold down flat for additional loading surface,” Toyota says. “A shelf is integrated into the instrument panel for the passenger to put a phone or other small items, and MOLLE panels on the center console and door panels allow for even more versatile storage.”

Other New Features for 2024

More available features for the 2024 Tacoma include:

Suspension tuning designed specially for each truck grade, with available coil spring rear suspension.

New 8-inch or available 14-inch touchscreen display with latest Toyota audio multimedia system. It is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and pairs with the available Qi wireless charging pad with enhanced power output.

A USB-C data and charging port is integrated on the right side of the display, and dual USB-C charging ports are included in the front row and available for the rear passengers.

A 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster with four different styles is standard on higher grades, while a 7-inch gauge cluster is standard on lower grades.

Standard on all grades is a Smart Key System with push-button start. With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription, an available Digital Key connects with compatible smartphones to allow vehicle entry, tailgate access and vehicle starting (4G network dependent). The Digital Key can also be remotely shared with others to give more control over vehicle access rather than giving someone the physical key. A credit card-sized smart key is also available.

Available premium 10-speaker JBL audio system with a new removable JBL Flex portable speaker. “When docked on the dash, the Flex charges and operates as the center channel speaker,” Toyota says. “When undocked, the portable Bluetooth speaker can play music from your Bluetooth device, run for up to six hours, pair with other Toyota JBL Flex Portable Speakers, and be submerged in up to 3 feet of water.”

Disc brakes and electric power steering are now standard.

Available Panoramic View Monitor provides a 360-degree top-down view.

Multi-Terrain Select is now functional in 4WD High and 4WD Low with adjustable settings to help control wheel spin on a variety of terrain.

Quieter Crawl Control function that acts as a low-speed, off-road cruise control so the driver to focus on steering at one of five selectable speeds.

Available electronically activated locking rear differential.

Downhill Assist Control limits downhill speeds.

Cab Styles & 8 Trims

The 2024 Tacoma comes in eight grades: SR, SR5, TRD PreRunner, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, TRD Pro and the new Trailhunter.

Two cab styles are available with either a 5- or 6-foot bed: a four-door Double Cab, and a new two-door XtraCab with storage behind the front two seats.

The XtraCab is designed for more storage with a 6-foot bed, only two seats and no rear doors. It is available on SR, SR5 and TRD PreRunner grades. It features lockable storage on the rear floor and back panel. “Quick access to rear storage is aided by a long-slide driver’s seat with slide memory,” Toyota says. “Additionally, the passenger seat can fold flat and can be used as a workspace and includes a water bottle holder.”

Colors available include Supersonic Red, Blue Crush Metallic, Underground, Wind Chill Pearl, Solar Octane, Celestial Silver Metallic, Black, Ice Cap and Bronze Oxide.

A new TRD Pro-exclusive color for the 2024 model year is Terra.

Safety Tech

All 2024 Tacoma models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which has been improved with more sensors for better detection, the company says.

TSS includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Lane Tracing Assist

Road Sign Assist

Automatic High Beams

Proactive Driving Assist

“Proactive Driving Assist is new to Toyota Safety Sense,” the company says. “It provides gentle braking into curves or gentle braking and/or steering for distance control between a preceding vehicle, pedestrian or bicyclist.”