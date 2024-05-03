For the first time ever, Toyota is offering a hybrid powertrain on select mid-size Tacomas.
The 2.4-liter i-Force Max hybrid powertrain is standard on the TRD Pro and Trailhunter trim packages and as an option for the Limited, TRD Off-Road and TRD Sport.
Power comes courtesy of a 2.4-liter engine with a 48-horsepower electric motor integrated into the eight8-speed transmission that kicks out 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. A 2,400-watt AC power supply to both the cabin and the bed also comes standard.
Toyota said its goal when designing the new Tacoma was to build “a badass adventure machine.” Owners will likely agree that “the most torque in the mid-size truck segment” – and a 75% increase in torque over the previous generation V6 – is pretty badass.
Gas-powered models hit dealer lots late last year, and now, the i-Force Max Hybrid powertrain is ready to hit the streets – or the trails. To learn more about the gas-powered models, check out our coverage below:
Max Power and Capability
Beyond the power and torque, owners will appreciate the hybrid Tacoma's EPA-estimated 24 mpg rating.
Toyota says the powertrain’s available 326-horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque is delivered almost instantaneously, kicking in at 1,700 rpm. The eight-speed automatic transmission features sequential shift mode and uphill/downhill shift logic to help the truck maintain gear selection longer during elevation changes without the need to downshift.
Part-time four-wheel drive with an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case, Active Traction Control and Hill Start Assist all come standard on the TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road TRD Pro and Trailhunter packages. For those hitting the trails, the TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro and Trailhunter get an electronic locking rear differential and an all-new Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism for increased suspension articulation. The i-Force Max Limited grade gets a full-time four-wheel-drive system with an electronic locking center differential and an Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS).
Drivers can adjust the drive force, suspension and steering systems with a twist of the dial. Standard drive modes - Normal, Eco, and Sport - adjust shift and pedal mapping, HVAC performance, and steering feel based on the selected mode. Two additional pre-programmed drive modes, Sport S+ and Comfort, as well as a Custom mode, are available on the Limited. The standard Tow/Haul setting offers enhanced throttle response and transmission functionality while towing.
Borrowing from big brother Tundra, the Tacoma i-Force Max uses Toyota’s TNGA-F global truck platform built with high-strength steel with blanking and laser welds, aluminum body components, strengthened crossmembers and a standard high lift jack point.
The new models have upgraded rear discs, pads and calibers for improved braking performance. The maximum towing weight for the i-Force Max Tacoma is rated at 6,000 pounds.
Exclusive i-Force Max Packages
The Tacoma i-Force Max has been spec’d with added features across all grades.
Trailhunter
- 5- or 6-foot bed configuration
- Old Man Emu forged monotube shocks
- A low-profile high-mount air intake mounted to the A pillar
- 33-inch Goodyear Territory Rugged Terrain tires with 18-in bronze-finished alloy wheels
- RIGID Industries color switching LED fog lamps
- Bronze-colored “TOYOTA” heritage-inspired grille with an integrated LED light bar
- Pre-wired for accessories with three auxiliary toggle switches on the dashboard
TRD Pro
- IsoDynamic performance front seats
- TRD-tuned FOX QS3 adjustable shocks with rear remote reservoirs
- A TRD performance air intake
- 33-inch Goodyear Territory Rugged Terrain tires with 18-in black alloy wheels
- Available two-tone exterior paint and the TRD PRO-exclusive Terra color
- Pre-wired for accessories with three auxiliary toggle switches on the dashboard
TRD Off-Road
- 33-inch Falken WildPeak all-terrain tires and 18-inch alloy wheels
- Bilstein remote reservoir monotube shocks
TRD Sport
- Sport-tuned suspension
- Black 18-inch TRD machined wheels
- Color-keyed door handles and overfenders
- Hood scoop
- Black exterior badging
- Aluminum pedals
Limited
- Available Double Cab with a 5-foot bed
- Heated and ventilated SofTex-trimmed front seats
- Walnut burl wood interior accents
- Power-extending running boards
- Head-Up Display
- 14-inch touchscreen
- JBL Premium Audio with JBL FLEX portable speaker
- Digital rearview mirror
- A power moonroof
All 2024 i-Force MaxTacoma models come standard with Toyota’s suite of active safety and convenience systems, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. This suite of features includes:
- Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection
- Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
- Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Lane Tracing Assist
- Road Sign Assist
- Automatic High Beams
- Proactive Driving Assist
The all-new 2024 Tacoma with i-Force Max models start at $46,300 for the TRD Sport grade.