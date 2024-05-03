For the first time ever, Toyota is offering a hybrid powertrain on select mid-size Tacomas.

The 2.4-liter i-Force Max hybrid powertrain is standard on the TRD Pro and Trailhunter trim packages and as an option for the Limited, TRD Off-Road and TRD Sport.

Power comes courtesy of a 2.4-liter engine with a 48-horsepower electric motor integrated into the eight8-speed transmission that kicks out 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. A 2,400-watt AC power supply to both the cabin and the bed also comes standard.

Toyota said its goal when designing the new Tacoma was to build “a badass adventure machine.” Owners will likely agree that “the most torque in the mid-size truck segment” – and a 75% increase in torque over the previous generation V6 – is pretty badass.

Gas-powered models hit dealer lots late last year, and now, the i-Force Max Hybrid powertrain is ready to hit the streets – or the trails. To learn more about the gas-powered models, check out our coverage below:

Beyond the power and torque, owners will appreciate the hybrid Tacoma's EPA-estimated 24 mpg rating.

Toyota says the powertrain’s available 326-horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque is delivered almost instantaneously, kicking in at 1,700 rpm. The eight-speed automatic transmission features sequential shift mode and uphill/downhill shift logic to help the truck maintain gear selection longer during elevation changes without the need to downshift.

Part-time four-wheel drive with an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case, Active Traction Control and Hill Start Assist all come standard on the TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road TRD Pro and Trailhunter packages. For those hitting the trails, the TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro and Trailhunter get an electronic locking rear differential and an all-new Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism for increased suspension articulation. The i-Force Max Limited grade gets a full-time four-wheel-drive system with an electronic locking center differential and an Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS).

Drivers can adjust the drive force, suspension and steering systems with a twist of the dial. Standard drive modes - Normal, Eco, and Sport - adjust shift and pedal mapping, HVAC performance, and steering feel based on the selected mode. Two additional pre-programmed drive modes, Sport S+ and Comfort, as well as a Custom mode, are available on the Limited. The standard Tow/Haul setting offers enhanced throttle response and transmission functionality while towing.

Borrowing from big brother Tundra, the Tacoma i-Force Max uses Toyota’s TNGA-F global truck platform built with high-strength steel with blanking and laser welds, aluminum body components, strengthened crossmembers and a standard high lift jack point.

The new models have upgraded rear discs, pads and calibers for improved braking performance. The maximum towing weight for the i-Force Max Tacoma is rated at 6,000 pounds.

Exclusive i-Force Max Packages

The Tacoma i-Force Max has been spec’d with added features across all grades.

Trailhunter

5- or 6-foot bed configuration

Old Man Emu forged monotube shocks

A low-profile high-mount air intake mounted to the A pillar

33-inch Goodyear Territory Rugged Terrain tires with 18-in bronze-finished alloy wheels

RIGID Industries color switching LED fog lamps

Bronze-colored “TOYOTA” heritage-inspired grille with an integrated LED light bar

Pre-wired for accessories with three auxiliary toggle switches on the dashboard

TRD Pro

IsoDynamic performance front seats

TRD-tuned FOX QS3 adjustable shocks with rear remote reservoirs

A TRD performance air intake

33-inch Goodyear Territory Rugged Terrain tires with 18-in black alloy wheels

Available two-tone exterior paint and the TRD PRO-exclusive Terra color

Pre-wired for accessories with three auxiliary toggle switches on the dashboard

TRD Off-Road

33-inch Falken WildPeak all-terrain tires and 18-inch alloy wheels

Bilstein remote reservoir monotube shocks

TRD Sport

Sport-tuned suspension

Black 18-inch TRD machined wheels

Color-keyed door handles and overfenders

Hood scoop

Black exterior badging

Aluminum pedals

Limited

Available Double Cab with a 5-foot bed

Heated and ventilated SofTex-trimmed front seats

Walnut burl wood interior accents

Power-extending running boards

Head-Up Display

14-inch touchscreen

JBL Premium Audio with JBL FLEX portable speaker

Digital rearview mirror

A power moonroof

All 2024 i-Force MaxTacoma models come standard with Toyota’s suite of active safety and convenience systems, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. This suite of features includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Lane Tracing Assist

Road Sign Assist

Automatic High Beams

Proactive Driving Assist

The all-new 2024 Tacoma with i-Force Max models start at $46,300 for the TRD Sport grade.

