The Ram Power Wagon (pictured) and Rebel HD Lunar editions get a limited Ceramic Grey color with two-tone black, tow mirrors, powder-coated bumpers, wheel flares and Lunar body-side graphics.
Ram has unveiled special “Lunar” editions of its Power Wagon and Rebel HD pickup trucks that integrate a moon-inspired Ceramic Grey color and other unique interior and exterior design features into the off-road capable models.

The Lunar edition trucks will hit dealerships in October 2024. Power Wagon Lunar pricing starts at $75,205 and Rebel HD Lunar pricing starts at $85,490.

Both versions will be distinguished by the limited body-paint color with two-tone black tow mirrors, powder-coated bumpers, 33-inch rough- terrain tires, wheel flares, body color badging, Lunar body-side graphics and premium LED headlights and taillights. The Power Wagon will get a 2-inch factory lift and 17-inch black wheels, and the Rebel HD will have 20-inch black wheels.

Surf Blue stitching can be found on the black leather throughout the cabin, and Twill Film accents borrowed from the Ram TRX are used on the door, instrument panel and console. The console lid/armrest includes a special diecast metal badge with either “Power Wagon” or “Rebel” embedded in it.

The Lunar editions also get a wireless charging pad, a feature not included on other Power Wagon and Rebel HD models.

The Ram Power Wagon Lunar edition is powered by a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 with 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque. It comes equipped with front and rear locking differentials, a sway bar disconnect system and a factory-installed 12,000-pound Warnwinch. It has a towing capacity of 10,610 pounds – more than enough to pull a Lunar Rover Moonbuggy, Ram says.

The Ram Rebel HD Lunar features a 6.7-liter Cummins turbo diesel engine that delivers 370 horsepower and 850 pound-feet of torque. It has a 14,900-pound towing capacity and a payload rating of 1,960 pounds.

Ram’s exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with available air suspension improves driver comfort and automatically levels the truck when reaching a maximum payload up to 3,690 pounds or when towing a trailer.


