Toyota is offering seven trims and a variety of new features, including massaging seats, for its 2025 Tundra lineup.

The trims for the full-size pickup truck line are as follows: SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794, TRD Pro and Capstone. A new TRD Rally Package for off-roading is available as are a slew of technologies to make towing easier.

Toyota is offering two engine options: a twin-turbo V6 and a twin-turbo V6 hybrid.

The standard i-Force V6 delivers 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. The hybrid i-Force Max has 437 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 583 pound-feet of torque at 2,400 rpm.

Estimated gas mileage on the V6 with four-wheel drive is 17/23 mpg city/highway. For the hybrid, it’s 19/22 mpg.

The Tundra has a max towing capacity of 12,000 pounds, and max payload is 1,940 pounds.

The engines are paired with a 10-speed Electronically Controlled Automatic Transmission that has uphill/downhill shift logic and tow/haul driving modes.

Massaging Seats

Massaging seats are standard on the 1794, Platinum and Capstone trims for the front seats.

They provide upper- and lower-body massage and 10-way power adjustment. They can be operated while the truck is in motion or parked and are controlled by a 14-inch multimedia touchscreen.

Advanced Towing Features

Toyota Tundra buyers can choose from a host of available features to make towing easier:

Panoramic View Monitor – displays a top-down view of the truck on the 14-inch screen. The views include the rear truck bed to check on cargo, a rear split view to show what’s nearby on each side of the trailer, and a hitch view to assist with trailer connecting, Toyota says.

Wireless trailer camera system – factory-installed option to allow you to stream a live view from behind your trailer on the digital rearview mirror or multimedia screen via Wi-Fi camera on the rear of the trailer.

Power extending and folding tow mirrors – to enhance the driver’s field of view. The mirrors are heated and feature integrated turn signals and Blind Spot Monitor notification.

LED trailering lights on the mirrors – controlled from inside the cabin to provide light rearward toward the trailer when needed.

Blind Spot Monitor connected with Toyota’s integrated trailer brake controller – recognizes truck and trailer blind spots.

Air-suspension system – load-levels the rear height to balance between truck and trailer.

TRD Rally Package

Toyota New for the lineup is a Baja racing-inspired TRD Rally Package with 18-inch TRD off-road wheels with unique center caps, all-terrain tires, Bilstein shocks and skid plates.

The package also includes electronically controlled locking rear differential, Multi-Terrain Select to help control wheel spin, and Crawl Control, which is low-speed off-road cruise control.

“The iconic red, orange and yellow colorway is incorporated into the design,” Toyota says, on the exterior and interior.

Safety Tech

Toyota All Tundra models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, which includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Lane Tracing Assist

Road Sign Assist – a forward-facing camera displays the sign on the information display.

Automatic High Beams – automatically detects vehicles and switches from low to high beams.

Rear Seat Reminder – detects whether a rear door was opened within 10 minutes of the vehicle being turned on, or at any time after the vehicle has been turned on. A reminder message flashes in the instrument cluster after the engine is turned off and multitone chimes sound.

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert is an available option, as is Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking to prevent collision with a stationary object, such as while parking.

Cabin Tech

Toyota The Tundras come equipped with either the standard 8-inch touchscreen or available 14-inch version. The 14-inch screen features finger pinch and zoom functions.

Both come standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

A Drive Connect trial or subscription enables the virtual Intelligent Assistant, and the cloud-based native navigation system that gets real-time over-the-air updates for mapping and points of interest. It also responds to voice-activated commands or the touchscreen.

Beds and Power Tailgate

All Tundras feature a power-release tailgate. A power-close tailgate with “knee lift assist” is now available.

A variety of cab configurations are available, based on two- and four-door versions.

Double Cab models offer the choice of a 6.5-foot bed or an 8.1-foot bed. CrewMax models can have a 5.5-foot bed or 6.5-foot bed.