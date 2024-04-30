GMC is rolling out its first 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 electric pickup truck this summer, boasting 440 miles of range on a full charge.

The automaker says the Denali can be charged in 10 minutes for 100 miles of range on public 800-volt DC fast chargers.

Reservations are full at this time for the EV, which has an MSRP of just under $100,000, according to GMC. Expected availability is late 2024.

AT4 and Elevation versions of the battery-powered Sierra are expected to be available in the first half of 2025.

The Denali EV has a max towing capacity of 10,000 pounds and a payload of 1,450 pounds. It can go from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, according to GMC. Its battery-powered engine produces the equivalent of 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque.

GMC



Denali EV Features

Here are some of the highlights for the Denali EV:

Four-wheel steer.

Crab Walk. Turns the rear wheels at the same angle as the front wheels, enabling diagonal movement.

Multipro Midgate. Combined with the Multipro Tailgate, the Midgate expands the bed to 10 feet 10 inches by folding down the rear seats and removable rear window.

Front, weatherproof storage trunk.

16.8-inch diagonal center touchscreen.

Super Cruise. With a plan or on trial, this feature allows hands-free driving.

Panoramic fixed-glass roof.

Bose Premium, seven-speaker audio system.

GMC

Lit perimeter front grille and lit front GMC badge

LED headlamps with charge-status animation.

GM Power Bar accessory for 10 kilowatts of off-boarding power.

Denali signature luxury interior.

24-inch wheels with 35-inch tires.

Air Ride Adaptive Suspension.

Spray-on bedliner.

GMC Sierra EV AT4

GMC The AT4 version is scheduled to be available in the first half of 2025.

Standard features on it include:

18-inch wheels with 35-inch all-terrain tires.

Additional 2 inches of ground clearance.

Four-wheel steer.

Crab Walk.

Terrain mode.

Super Cruise driver-assistance technology.

Spray-on bedliner.

GMC Sierra EV Elevation

GMC The Elevation version is scheduled to be available in the first half of 2025.

Standard features include: