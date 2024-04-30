GMC’s 2024 Electric Sierra Denali Set to Hit Dealerships in Summer

Apr 30, 2024
2024 Sierra EV Denali on carport
The 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 boasts a range of 440 miles on a full charge.
GMC

GMC is rolling out its first 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 electric pickup truck this summer, boasting 440 miles of range on a full charge.

The automaker says the Denali can be charged in 10 minutes for 100 miles of range on public 800-volt DC fast chargers.

Reservations are full at this time for the EV, which has an MSRP of just under $100,000, according to GMC. Expected availability is late 2024.

AT4 and Elevation versions of the battery-powered Sierra are expected to be available in the first half of 2025.

The Denali EV has a max towing capacity of 10,000 pounds and a payload of 1,450 pounds. It can go from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, according to GMC. Its battery-powered engine produces the equivalent of 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque.

dash of 2024 Sierra EV DenaliGMC

Denali EV Features

Here are some of the highlights for the Denali EV:

  • Four-wheel steer.
  • Crab Walk. Turns the rear wheels at the same angle as the front wheels, enabling diagonal movement.
  • Multipro Midgate. Combined with the Multipro Tailgate, the Midgate expands the bed to 10 feet 10 inches by folding down the rear seats and removable rear window.
  • Front, weatherproof storage trunk.
  • 16.8-inch diagonal center touchscreen.
  • Super Cruise. With a plan or on trial, this feature allows hands-free driving.
  • Panoramic fixed-glass roof.
  • Bose Premium, seven-speaker audio system.
  • front of new Sierra EV DenaliGMCNew grille.
  • Lit perimeter front grille and lit front GMC badge
  • LED headlamps with charge-status animation.
  • GM Power Bar accessory for 10 kilowatts of off-boarding power.  
  • Denali signature luxury interior.
  • 24-inch wheels with 35-inch tires.
  • Air Ride Adaptive Suspension.
  • Spray-on bedliner.

GMC Sierra EV AT4

GMC Sierra EV AT4 on rocky landscapeGMCThe AT4 version is scheduled to be available in the first half of 2025.

Standard features on it include:

  • 18-inch wheels with 35-inch all-terrain tires.
  • Additional 2 inches of ground clearance.
  • Four-wheel steer.
  • Crab Walk.
  • Terrain mode.
  • Super Cruise driver-assistance technology.
  • Spray-on bedliner.

GMC Sierra EV Elevation

2024 Sierra EV Elevation on mountain roadGMCThe Elevation version is scheduled to be available in the first half of 2025.

Standard features include:

  • 16.8-inch diagonal center touchscreen.
  • 18-inch wheels with 33-inch tires.
  • High Definition Surround Vision.
  • eTrunk with power-operated hood.
  • MultiPro Tailgate.

 

