GMC is rolling out its first 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 electric pickup truck this summer, boasting 440 miles of range on a full charge.
The automaker says the Denali can be charged in 10 minutes for 100 miles of range on public 800-volt DC fast chargers.
Reservations are full at this time for the EV, which has an MSRP of just under $100,000, according to GMC. Expected availability is late 2024.
AT4 and Elevation versions of the battery-powered Sierra are expected to be available in the first half of 2025.
The Denali EV has a max towing capacity of 10,000 pounds and a payload of 1,450 pounds. It can go from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, according to GMC. Its battery-powered engine produces the equivalent of 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque.
Denali EV Features
Here are some of the highlights for the Denali EV:
- Four-wheel steer.
- Crab Walk. Turns the rear wheels at the same angle as the front wheels, enabling diagonal movement.
- Multipro Midgate. Combined with the Multipro Tailgate, the Midgate expands the bed to 10 feet 10 inches by folding down the rear seats and removable rear window.
- Front, weatherproof storage trunk.
- 16.8-inch diagonal center touchscreen.
- Super Cruise. With a plan or on trial, this feature allows hands-free driving.
- Panoramic fixed-glass roof.
- Bose Premium, seven-speaker audio system.
- New grille.
- Lit perimeter front grille and lit front GMC badge
- LED headlamps with charge-status animation.
- GM Power Bar accessory for 10 kilowatts of off-boarding power.
- Denali signature luxury interior.
- 24-inch wheels with 35-inch tires.
- Air Ride Adaptive Suspension.
- Spray-on bedliner.
GMC Sierra EV AT4
The AT4 version is scheduled to be available in the first half of 2025.
Standard features on it include:
- 18-inch wheels with 35-inch all-terrain tires.
- Additional 2 inches of ground clearance.
- Four-wheel steer.
- Crab Walk.
- Terrain mode.
- Super Cruise driver-assistance technology.
- Spray-on bedliner.
GMC Sierra EV Elevation
The Elevation version is scheduled to be available in the first half of 2025.
Standard features include:
- 16.8-inch diagonal center touchscreen.
- 18-inch wheels with 33-inch tires.
- High Definition Surround Vision.
- eTrunk with power-operated hood.
- MultiPro Tailgate.