Ranger Design Unveils New Pickup Cap, Rack, Toolboxes for Tradespeople

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Mar 18, 2024
The initial product offering of Ranger Design's new pickup truck utility system will be the rack and toolboxes in Fall 2024.
Ranger Design

Ranger Design showcased prototypes of its latest pickup truck utility system at NTEA Work Truck Week 2024. 

The company unveiled its pickup truck utility system in answer to a growing trend of trucks, rather than vans, being the vehicle of choice for tradespeople.

“We have observed that mobile tradespeople are increasingly opting for pickup trucks as their vehicle of choice,” said Ron Cowie, Ranger Design CEO. 

He contends that currently there is no fully compatible truck utility system.

“With this product line launch, we aim to streamline the lives of tradespeople, distributors, and installers by providing a true one-stop shop for pickup truck professionals,” Cowie said.

Launching through Ranger Design’s distributor network and manufactured by the Ranger Design team, the initial product offering of rack and toolboxes is slated to be available in Fall 2024.

Defined by the company as the only one on the market fully integrating with a heavy-duty utility rack, the system’s cap is scheduled for release in Q2 of 2025, with additional products to follow later in the year.

The rack and toolboxes installed on a pickup truck were displayed in Ranger Design’s booth during Work Truck Week 2024.

“For months, we have heard from many industry players that a primary challenge for tradespeople looking to upfit their work trucks is the absence of a complete utility solution,” Cowie said. “With this new product line, we propose a real system that works seamlessly together, is easy to install, and ensures complete security for work truck professionals.”

The show also served as an introduction to Ranger Design's latest innovation for van equipment including a new floor and mounting platform which positions the company to accommodate electric vehicles. The latest releases allow for the maximized payload of EV vehicles and customized placement of upfit products.

Touted by Ranger Design as the only utility system on the market which fully integrates with a heavy-duty utility rack, the system's cap is scheduled for release in Q2 of 2025, with additional products to follow later in the year.

