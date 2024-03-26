To celebrate Jeep Beach 2024 a total of 250 Jeep Gladiator Jeep Beach vehicles will be manufactured.

The first-ever Jeep Gladiator Jeep Beach special edition will be on display at Jeep Beach 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida, April 19-28.

To celebrate Jeep Beach 2024 a total of 250 Jeep Gladiator Jeep Beach vehicles will be manufactured. It is the first time the Jeep brand has commemorated the annual event with a Gladiator special-edition model.

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator Jeep Beach is based on the Gladiator Willys model and will include Sunrider Fliptop, Mopar Katzkin leather seats, off-road tires, a locking rear differential, and additional features designed for fun in the sun.

"Jeep Beach week in Daytona Beach, Florida, is one of the biggest Jeep enthusiast events in the U.S.,” said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America.

Annually, the event draws more than 225,000 attendees from all 50 states and 25,000 Jeep vehicles. The culmination of the event is the Jeep Beach Parade featuring more than 3,500 Jeep vehicles driving on the beaches.

Jeep Beach is designed as a fundraiser for local and national charities, with more than $4.1 million donated to date.

“The first-ever Gladiator Jeep Beach special editions are loaded with all the beach-ready content our customers tell us they want, so it's a great opportunity to deliver this new beach-ready Jeep 4x4 customized from the factory, at this special weeklong event,” he said.

Available in the full palette of available exterior colors, including Anvil, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, Silver Zynith, High Velocity, Hydro Blue, Bright White and black, the Jeep Gladiator Jeep Beach is priced at a U.S. MSRP of $50,495 (all prices exclude $1,895 destination charge). The special edition models are available to order now.

Gladiator’s standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine delivers 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque and features engine stop-start (ESS) as standard equipment.

Jeep



For off-road enthusiasts who love a manual transmission, a six-speed manual transmission is standard, and an eight-speed automatic transmission is optional The Gladiator models feature up to 7,700 pounds max towing and up to 1,725 pounds max payload.

An off-road+ mode adjusts throttle, transmission shift points, and traction control for peak performance on higher-speed passes on sand terrain, as well as during low-speed rock crawling. In addition, it enables the rear axle to be locked in 4HI, a drivetrain mode that allows the vehicle to be driven in four-wheel drive.

The 2024 Gladiator’s seven-slot grille gets an updated look with black textured slots, neutral gray metallic bezels, and body-color surround (gloss black slots and bezels on Willys and Jeep Beach models). Slimmer both visually and literally, the new grille’s black textured vertical slots improve cooling. A new trail-ready stealth antenna integrated into the front windshield replaces the previous steel mast antenna.

Jeep



Also, the 2024 Jeep Gladiator Jeep Beach models feature the following standard and special equipment:

Body-color hardtop

Hardtop headliner

Sunrider Fliptop

Jeep Beach decal package

Mopar Katzkin leather seats embroidered with Jeep Beach

Spray-in bedliner

12.3-inch touchscreen radio

LED headlamps and fog lamps

Adaptive cruise control

Forward collision warning

32-inch mud-terrain tires

Steel rock rails

Rear-locking differential

Trailer tow and programmable auxiliary switches