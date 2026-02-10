Bobcat Upgrades its Depth Check System for Mini Excavators

Ben Thorpe
Feb 10, 2026
Equipment World

Bobcat has launched a new integrated depth check system that allows compact-excavator operators to track depth, grade and slope.

Displayed on its E38 mini excavator at World of Concrete 2026, the updated system adds a fourth sensor for accurate slope measurement. 

“You can do that one [fourth sensor] to whatever degree slope that you wanted,” says Senior Product Specialist for Excavators Eric Dahl. “Before that, you really couldn't do an accurate slope.”

“And then it also allows you to get the pitch and yaw measurements, even if you're not digging and you just want to make sure that your machine is perfectly flat,” he continues. “You can use those readings to level your machine and continue to dig.”

The new fourth sensor — tucked inside the mini excavator on its frame — joins the three other sensors on the machine’s bucket link, arm and boom to compensate as the machine works to maintain the operator’s chosen grade.

He says the other key upgrade is the new user interface, which makes it easier for operators to navigate and offers a simpler setup and real-time position refresh. The system’s response time has also been improved for faster feedback while digging.

The system’s efficiency can be boosted with an optional laser receiver, allowing operators to benchmark against that laser repeatedly instead of marking an established depth every time after moving. 

