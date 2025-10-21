The new Trackunit Kin T200 trackers are designed to withstand the harsh conditions of construction and are ready to go out of the box.

Trackunit’s next-generation Bluetooth asset tracker boasts a five-year battery life to help contractors keep up with tools, attachments, trailers and small equipment.

The new tracker devices are designed to withstand the harsh conditions and treatment of a construction site, including dust, water, high vibration and shock, the company says.

They also do not require any type of gateway system, power or pairing. They are ready to go out of the box. Simply attach them to the items you want to track by screws, adhesive, glue or tie wraps. Installation takes less than a minute, and the devices can be activated in the field, the company says. They work with any brand of equipment.

The Kin T200 is fully integrated with Trackunit’s ecosystem for fleet management, mobile tracking and analytics products such as Trackunit Manager, On and IrisX. Trackunit Manager gives you a unified view of all your assets on your mobile phone, tablet or computer.

“Engineered for real jobsites, it brings overlooked tools, attachments and non-powered equipment into view, so every asset contributes to productivity,” Heini Brøndum, vice president of IoT devices at Trackunit, says of the Kin T200.

The company says contractors can lose up to 90 minutes a day searching for attachments, tools and other items that don't have asset trackers on them.

What Can the Kin T200 Do?

Trackunit Features of the Kin T200 to benefit contractors, rental shops and OEMs include:

Real-time location tracking by phone, tablet or computer.

Notifications when assets move off-site or after hours.

Cycle count automation that eliminates manual inventory checks at branches or storage yards.

Underused-asset identification.

Drop-off and pickup confirmation to know what arrived at and what didn’t return from jobsites.

Impact sensing to detect misuse, damage risks and service decisions.

Temperature sensing that alerts to extreme temperatures that could impact equipment or workers’ health.

Quick Specs for Trackunit’s Kin T200