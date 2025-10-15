From the left, Volvo L120 Electric wheel loader, EW240 Electric material handler and EC230 Electric crawler excavator take part in the world's first all-electric demolition site.

Volvo CE has laid claim to the world’s first full-scale demolition project using all-electric construction equipment and trucks.

The company partnered with a demolition contractor to use its electric construction equipment to take down three buildings at the Siemens Technology Campus in Erlangen, Germany.

The electric equipment included excavators, wheel loaders and Volvo trucks to break up the concrete structures spanning 32,700 cubic yards and haul off the debris for recycling. Metzner Recycling was the contractor on the project.

The Equipment

Volvo Construction Equipment Volvo CE lists the following equipment involved in the demolition:

The Benefits

Volvo Construction Equipment The equipment and trucks were fueled by a custom on-site transformer connected to the city of Erlangen’s electric grid, enabling multiple machines to be fast-charged at the same time.

By eliminating emissions, there was no need for air filtration systems during indoor work, Volvo CE says.

During the demolition, Siemens office employees were able to continue to work. The low noise of the electric equipment helped to minimize disruptions, according to Volvo.

In all, the electric fleet sorted and processed about 12,800 tons of construction waste, 96% of which was recycled into raw materials for future use.

“Electric equipment could unlock urban projects currently held back by noise and pollution concerns,” says Michael Metzner, owner of Metzner Recycling. “In fact, we’ve already introduced electric wheel loaders at some of our other sites.”

“Metzner has shown the courage to break new ground,” adds Peter Bauer, segment leader at Volvo CE, “and Volvo, together with its partners, has been able to demonstrate the potential that already exists in electric construction today.”

To watch the electric equipment in action at the Siemens demolition site and to learn more about the project, check out Volvo CE's video below:







