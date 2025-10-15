Volvo CE has laid claim to the world’s first full-scale demolition project using all-electric construction equipment and trucks.
The company partnered with a demolition contractor to use its electric construction equipment to take down three buildings at the Siemens Technology Campus in Erlangen, Germany.
The electric equipment included excavators, wheel loaders and Volvo trucks to break up the concrete structures spanning 32,700 cubic yards and haul off the debris for recycling. Metzner Recycling was the contractor on the project.
The Equipment
Volvo CE lists the following equipment involved in the demolition:
- ECR18 Electric compact excavator – 1.8-metric-ton excavator with hydraulic breaker used indoors for demolishing concrete and masonry.
- Husqvarna DXR145 and DXR305 demolition robots – plug-in electric machines with breakers for indoors demolition.
- L20 Electric wheel loader – 4.5-metric-ton loader used to transport extracted materials from inside the buildings for processing.
- EW240 MH Electric material handler – used for exterior deconstruction and handling. At 26.2 metric tons, the corded, wheeled material handler plugged directly into the jobsite’s electric supply.
- EC230 Electric crawler excavator – 22-metric-ton excavator used for exterior deconstruction, concrete cutting and crusher feeding.
- L120 Electric wheel loader – 20-metric-ton loader used to transport materials to and from the electric crusher.
- Kleemann electric crusher and screening plant – processed extracted material for recycling.
- Volvo FM Electric truck with hook lift – used to transport material at crusher and screener.
- Volvo FH Electric semi tractor – transported recyclable demolition debris off-site.
The Benefits
The equipment and trucks were fueled by a custom on-site transformer connected to the city of Erlangen’s electric grid, enabling multiple machines to be fast-charged at the same time.
By eliminating emissions, there was no need for air filtration systems during indoor work, Volvo CE says.
During the demolition, Siemens office employees were able to continue to work. The low noise of the electric equipment helped to minimize disruptions, according to Volvo.
In all, the electric fleet sorted and processed about 12,800 tons of construction waste, 96% of which was recycled into raw materials for future use.
“Electric equipment could unlock urban projects currently held back by noise and pollution concerns,” says Michael Metzner, owner of Metzner Recycling. “In fact, we’ve already introduced electric wheel loaders at some of our other sites.”
“Metzner has shown the courage to break new ground,” adds Peter Bauer, segment leader at Volvo CE, “and Volvo, together with its partners, has been able to demonstrate the potential that already exists in electric construction today.”
To watch the electric equipment in action at the Siemens demolition site and to learn more about the project, check out Volvo CE's video below: