Case's Impact eCWL 12EV has no operator cabin, replaced instead by a "dedicated control lounge" (left).

Case rolled out a concept electric, remote-control compact wheel loader at Bauma this month that ditches the traditional cabin.

The eCWL 12EV enables remote operation from a “dedicated control lounge,” the company says.

“This innovative feature not only enhances operational flexibility but also enables operations in extreme environments and adverse weather conditions, ensuring the safety and comfort of the operator. Moreover, it marks a significant advancement in accessibility, as operators with motor impairments can now operate the machine without physical limitations, representing an important step toward inclusivity in the industry.”

The concept loader features an integrated perception system that collects data in real time to improve operation efficiency and precision. It also has semi-autonomous functions for automated digging and dumping, according to Case.

Case CE The concept was developed by the CNH Industrial Design team, in collaboration with CNH's Vehicle and Electronics Department and various technological partners. CNH is the parent company of Case.

“With Impact, Case continues to push the boundaries of mechanical engineering, investing in smart and safe technological solutions that address the needs of an ever-evolving industry,” the company says.

Case revealed the new concept April 7 at its booth at Bauma, the world’s largest construction equipment trade show based in Munich, Germany. No specs or further details were released about the concept.

Here’s a video from the company on the concept electric, cabin-less compact wheel loader: