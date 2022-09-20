B2W Acquisition Expands Trimble's Civil Construction Portfolio

Two workers wearing B2W safety vests and hard hats
The expanded Trimble One portfolio enables end-to-end digital experience for heavy civil and infrastructure contractors.
Trimble/B2W

Trimble has expanded its civil infrastructure portfolio with the acquisition of B2W Software, a provider of estimating and operations solutions for the heavy civil construction industry.

Construction companies are fast-tracking the digitization of their processes and operations with the anticipated number and complexity of jobs coming out of the various infrastructure legislation around the globe. Data-driven insights and analytics will become more imperative to improve productivity going forward, the company says.

“Seamlessly connected workflows are key to unlocking the true potential of an organization's data,” said Elwyn McLachlan, vice president of Trimble’s Civil Solutions Division. “With the acquisition of B2W, Trimble will be able to provide an unparalleled end-to-end digital experience — connecting the digital to the physical — for heavy civil and infrastructure contractors.” 

blue and red hard hatsCombining the solutions offered by Trimble and B2W Software bridges the gap between the office and field in new ways.Trimble/B2W

B2W’s integrated suite of applications includes estimating, scheduling, field tracking, equipment maintenance, data capture and business intelligence. By combining these capabilities with Trimble’s field data, project management, finance and human capital management solutions, civil contractors will be able to bridge the gap between office and field in new ways, promoting transparency, efficiency and ultimately profitability, Trimble says.

No information was provided on a timeline or how the apps and software would be integrated together. 

“B2W has helped thousands of heavy civil contractors increase their bid accuracy and operational efficiency,” said Paul McKeon, B2W founder and CEO. “And now with Trimble, we can realize the next chapter of our story. By linking the planned with the executed, we will provide civil contractors with a truly connected construction experience, unlocking valuable new insights for our customers across their entire operation.”

B2W will be reported as part of Trimble's Buildings and Infrastructure segment.

Financial details of the acquisition were not revealed.

 

