Rhode Island politicians gathered in Providence last month to cut the ribbon on the $265 million newly replaced Interstate 95 Providence Viaduct Northbound Project.

The 1,300-foot-long viaduct, previously classified as structurally deficient, was determined to need a full replacement. The project also completed the repair and replacement of 10 additional bridges, construction of a new service road on the right side of I-95 and creation of express lanes on I-95 North.

Other project highlights include new retaining walls along I-95 and Park Street and reconstruction of the Atwells Avenue on-ramp to I-95 North, the ramp from the Route 6/10 Connector to I-95 North, and the ramp from Memorial Boulevard to I-95 North.

The service road initially opened in January 2024 and fully opened in June 2025. It has improved congestion and travel times, according to RIDOT, and solved weaving conflicts along I-95 North from the 6/10 Connector, Atwells Avenue and downtown Providence on-ramps to the Route 146/State Offices interchange.

The Providence northbound viaduct was originally built in 1964 and carries roughly 220,000 vehicles per day alongside the Providence Place Mall over the Amtrak Northeast Corridor, the Woonasquatucket River and local roadways. The viaduct is one of the busiest sections of I-95 in Rhode Island and one of the most heavily trafficked highway bridges on the East Coast, according to RIDOT.

The project’s design-build contract was awarded to a Skanska/Manafot joint venture, whose proposal saved one year of construction time.

Funding for the project came in part from a $60.3 million federal INFRA grant that the state secured in 2019.