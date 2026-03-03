New $265M Providence Viaduct Replaces One of I-95's Busiest Bridges

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Mar 3, 2026
An aerial view of the newly completed I-95 Providence Nourthbound Viaduct.
An aerial view of the newly completed I-95 Providence Nourthbound Viaduct.
Rhode Island DOT

Rhode Island politicians gathered in Providence last month to cut the ribbon on the $265 million newly replaced Interstate 95 Providence Viaduct Northbound Project.

The 1,300-foot-long viaduct, previously classified as structurally deficient, was determined to need a full replacement. The project also completed the repair and replacement of 10 additional bridges, construction of a new service road on the right side of I-95 and creation of express lanes on I-95 North.

Other project highlights include new retaining walls along I-95 and Park Street and reconstruction of the Atwells Avenue on-ramp to I-95 North, the ramp from the Route 6/10 Connector to I-95 North, and the ramp from Memorial Boulevard to I-95 North.

The service road initially opened in January 2024 and fully opened in June 2025. It has improved congestion and travel times, according to RIDOT, and solved weaving conflicts along I-95 North from the 6/10 Connector, Atwells Avenue and downtown Providence on-ramps to the Route 146/State Offices interchange.

The Providence northbound viaduct was originally built in 1964 and carries roughly 220,000 vehicles per day alongside the Providence Place Mall over the Amtrak Northeast Corridor, the Woonasquatucket River and local roadways. The viaduct is one of the busiest sections of I-95 in Rhode Island and one of the most heavily trafficked highway bridges on the East Coast, according to RIDOT.

The project’s design-build contract was awarded to a Skanska/Manafot joint venture, whose proposal saved one year of construction time.

Funding for the project came in part from a $60.3 million federal INFRA grant that the state secured in 2019.  

Related Stories
Contractors Paving Road
Roadbuilding
19 Contractors Win Top Honors from National Asphalt Paving Association
President Donald Trump holds up the executive order creating the Freedom 250 Grand Prix
Roadbuilding
USDOT Preps for First-Ever IndyCar Race on D.C.'s National Mall, the Freedom 250
AASHTO has adopted the poker chip method as a provisional standard, allowing it to be used early in its development phase.
Roadbuilding
TxDOT: New "Poker Chip" Asphalt Binder Test Will Help Roads Last Longer
New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
Partner Insights
New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
Top Stories
Link-Belt's new 245 X4S
Excavators
Link-Belt Rolls Out New Tight-Tailswing 245 X4S Excavator at ConExpo
The 27-metric-ton model's 160-horsepower engine does not require a diesel particulate filter and has four work modes to match the task.
Cat's first compact utility loader, the TUL100
Compact Utility Loaders
Caterpillar Enters Compact Utility Loader Market with TUL100
Deere 20 Ton Thumb
Excavators
Closer Look: Deere’s New 210, 230, 260 P-Tier Excavators Packed with Smart Tech
2027 Ram Power Wagon Cummins Turbo Diesel
Pickups
2027 Ram Power Wagon Adds Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine Option
New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
Featured Sponsor
New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All