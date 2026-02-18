Vegas-to-L.A. High-Speed Rail Project Won't be Ready by 2028 Olympics

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Feb 18, 2026
The price tag on the 218-mile project recently jumped to $21.5 billion.
The price tag on the 218-mile project recently jumped to $21.5 billion.
Brightline West

Almost two years after breaking ground, work on an all-electric, high-speed train between Las Vegas and Los Angeles is now set to wrap up in 2029.

Antonio Castelan, director of public relations for the Brightline West rail project, confirmed in a statement to Equipment World that the project’s formal completion date is now late 2029. The 218-mile rail line, which will use the median of Interstate 15 and travel up to 200 mph, had previously been set to open before the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

This project — the first of its kind in the U.S. — broke ground in April 2024. It is expected to cut travel time in half to 2 hours between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, Brightline says. The system was originally estimated to cost $12 billion, but a U.S. Department of Transportation document dated October 1, 2025, now puts that estimate at $21.5 billion and shows Brightline West is seeking a new $6 billion federal loan.

Recent efforts to raise funds include the sale of private activity bonds totaling $2.5 billion in March 2025. That sale involved the California Infrastructure and Economic Development and the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, with counsel from law firm Orrick.

The fully electric trains are designed to produce no carbon emissions. Brightline says that by saving plane and car travel, the system will cut 400,000 tons a year of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere.

Four stops are planned for the system. Along with a stop near the Vegas Strip, there will be stations in California at Victor Valley, Hesperia and Rancho Cucamonga. The Rancho Cucamonga Station will enable a further passenger-rail connector to downtown L.A. via the California Metrolink.

Brightline is the same company that brought high-speed passenger rail to Florida, completing its link between Orlando and Miami in 2023.

Related Stories
An aerial view of the Gordie Howe Bridge as the bridge deck is completed, circa 2024.
Roadbuilding
Trump Threatens Gordie Howe Bridge Opening Over “Unfair” Treatment from Canada
Workers tie rebar while working on Section Three of the I-69 bridge project in January 2026.
Roadbuilding
Plans for $933M Ohio River Toll Bridge Between Kentucky, Indiana Advance
Acrow's custom bridge, seen here, supports a conveyor system to move concrete over Interstate 20.
Roadbuilding
Acrow Delivers Custom Steel Bridge to Move Concrete over I-20 in Texas
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Partner Insights
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Top Stories
Cat Shovel M20260202 8c257 84683
Excavators
Redesigned Cat 6015 Hydraulic Shovel Gets Boosted Efficiency, Durability
The 16.1-ton-bucket-payload shovel now features advanced hydraulics, heavier-duty undercarriage and no DEF requirement.
Las Vegas Convention Center - North Hall at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2026
ConExpo Survival Guide: Tips from Veteran Attendees (and our Editors)
New Holland T7 712241
Utility Tractors/Loaders
New Holland Completely Redesigns T7 Tractors with More Power, Comfort
2027 Ram 1500 Srt Trx And Trx Bloodshot Night Edition
Pickups
2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX Roars Back With 777-Horsepower Hemi V8
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Featured Sponsor
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All