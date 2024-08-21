The new interchange is the sixth and final section of a 142-mile corridor running from Evansville to Indianapolis.

The decades-long journey to complete I-69 in Indiana has come to an end with a new I-69/I-465 system interchange.

The interchange marks the sixth and final section of a 142-mile corridor – on which ground was first broken in 2008 – running from Evansville to Indianapolis. It is part of a much longer national corridor that will eventually run from Mexico to Canada.

The final two contracts of the Indiana corridor, totaling more than $1 billion, were awarded in 2021 to complete the extension of I-69 as a southwest connection for the state.

Some work remains, and drivers can expect delays as crews complete bridge and pavement work prior to moving I-465 into its permanent configuration later this year. Work on the interchange began in 2022, while construction of the first phase of the Indiana I-69 program began in 2019.

Interstate 69 now runs continuously from the Canadian border at Port Huron, Michigan, to Evansville, Indiana. Governor Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Connections program fully funded the project, which is expected to generate $4.1 billion in positive regional economic impact over 20 years.

Several benefits from the completed Indiana project include:

Widened highways, with one lane added in each direction for I-69 from Smith Valley Road to I-465 and on the southwest leg of I-465 between I-70 and I-65.

Travel time between Martinsville to Indianapolis reduced by 11 minutes.

Expected 1,300 fewer regional crashes each year.

New local roads will help provide access to neighboring homes and businesses.

The completed project includes more than 26 miles of new highway, 39 new bridges, 35 rehabilitated or repaired bridges and 14 new underpasses and overpasses.

Though Indiana’s portion of the I-69 is now complete, much of the planned corridor from Mexico to Canada, which has been planned for decades, remains unfinished.

For a video of the I-69 ribbon-cutting ceremony, which featured appearances from Governor Holcomb and former Vice President Mike Pence, check out the video below: