After 16 Years, Indiana Completes New Interstate 69 (Video)

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Aug 21, 2024
crowd gathers to watch ribbon-cutting ceremony on I-69 interchange
The new interchange is the sixth and final section of a 142-mile corridor running from Evansville to Indianapolis.
I-69 Finish Line

The decades-long journey to complete I-69 in Indiana has come to an end with a new I-69/I-465 system interchange.

The interchange marks the sixth and final section of a 142-mile corridor – on which ground was first broken in 2008 – running from Evansville to Indianapolis. It is part of a much longer national corridor that will eventually run from Mexico to Canada.

The final two contracts of the Indiana corridor, totaling more than $1 billion, were awarded in 2021 to complete the extension of I-69 as a southwest connection for the state.

Some work remains, and drivers can expect delays as crews complete bridge and pavement work prior to moving I-465 into its permanent configuration later this year. Work on the interchange began in 2022, while construction of the first phase of the Indiana I-69 program began in 2019.

Interstate 69 now runs continuously from the Canadian border at Port Huron, Michigan, to Evansville, Indiana. Governor Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Connections program fully funded the project, which is expected to generate $4.1 billion in positive regional economic impact over 20 years.

Several benefits from the completed Indiana project include:

  • Widened highways, with one lane added in each direction for I-69 from Smith Valley Road to I-465 and on the southwest leg of I-465 between I-70 and I-65.
  • Travel time between Martinsville to Indianapolis reduced by 11 minutes.
  • Expected 1,300 fewer regional crashes each year.
  • New local roads will help provide access to neighboring homes and businesses.

The completed project includes more than 26 miles of new highway, 39 new bridges, 35 rehabilitated or repaired bridges and 14 new underpasses and overpasses.

Though Indiana’s portion of the I-69 is now complete, much of the planned corridor from Mexico to Canada, which has been planned for decades, remains unfinished.

For a video of the I-69 ribbon-cutting ceremony, which featured appearances from Governor Holcomb and former Vice President Mike Pence, check out the video below:

Related Stories
two professors unfold an origami structure
Roadbuilding
Are Foldable "Origami" Bridges the Way of the Future? (Video)
Road work ahead signs stock image
Roadbuilding
4 Killed in Work Zone Crash Caused by Semi Truck in Minnesota
man holding charger in electric vehicle
Roadbuilding
Rhode Island's I-95 Becomes First to Complete Phase 1 EV Charger Install
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Hyundai HX1000AL crawler excavator
Excavators
HD Hyundai Releases its 2 Largest Excavators for Heavy-Duty Digging
The 82-ton HX800A L and the 100-ton HX1000A L are designed for mass earthmoving and other major tasks.
Maxresdefault 66c488dc67db8
Dozers
Video: A Closer Look at Komatsu’s “North American Baby” – the D71PXi Dozer
2025 Nissan Frontier
Pickups
2025 Nissan Frontier Gets Bolder Styling and Enhanced Capabilities
Maxresdefault 66bf57bf3cf9f
The Dirt
“A Great Big Skid Steer” – A Closer Look at Cat’s Mighty Track Loaders
Ditch the Spreadsheets: How Tech is Changing Construction
Featured Sponsor
Ditch the Spreadsheets: How Tech is Changing Construction
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More