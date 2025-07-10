Recent construction on parts of Interstate 10 in Las Cruces, New Mexico, is being supported by Superprop shoring systems from modular steel bridge designer Acrow.

La Calerita Construction, based in Albuquerque, won the contract for work at seven locations along I-10 where Superprop’s high-strength steel shores were used to support eastbound and westbound bridges. Work includes replacing bearings, roadway reconstruction, removing and replacing joint material, sealing the deck and partially reconstructing and performing concrete repair on the pier diaphragms.

The contractor rented Superprop shoring systems for one of the pier locations, as well as key components to allow for reconfigurations and for use at other nearby pier locations.

Acrow provided La Calerita Construction with engineering plans covering different configurations and an on-site technician for additional instruction and guidance for installations.

Each Acrow Superprop shore can be set up in a few hours, can support up to 256 tons and can be upgraded through bracing with Acrow panels for use in any vertical shoring application, Acrow says. For vertical applications, Superprop shores can support precast steel and concrete construction, provide temporary piers for a bridge and can also serve as lifting frames for raising heavy loads.

Large cofferdams and viaducts can be supported through horizontal shoring and raking applications. In a horizontal configuration, Superprop shores can also function as a truss support system.

Other examples of Acrow Superprop shores in action include last year on U.S. Route 75 in Okfuskee County, Oklahoma; on Colorado State Highway 133 in 2023; and after flooding in Nebraska in 2019.