TxDOT I-35 Capital Express Central Project to Start Tunneling, Bridge Work in 2026

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Dec 26, 2025
A rendering of the future Lady Bird Lake Bridge in Austin, Texas.
A rendering of the future Lady Bird Lake Bridge in Austin, Texas.
Texas DOT

Two major parts of the Texas Department of Transportation’s $4.5 billion I-35 Capital Express Central project will pick up speed in Austin next year.

The project’s Drainage Tunnel and Pump Station segment, which began in mid-2025, will receive its two Herrenknecht Tunnel Boring Machines in 2026, according to a report from Spectrum News 1. Those TBMs will create 6.5 miles of 22-foot diameter tunnels between Airport Boulevard and Holly Street; and along Cesar Chavez Street, from I-35 to US 183.

Other improvements include access shafts added along I-35 for maintenance and a pump station for better stormwater management. The contractor for the drainage tunnel is SAK/Shea JV and the contractor for the pump station is Webber Waterworks.

Work on the drainage tunnel and pump station is expected to wrap up in 2029, weather permitting.

A separate portion of the I-35 Capital Express Central project, the Lady Bird Lake segment, will begin work on the Lady Bird Lake Bridge in late 2026. The project will reconstruct the bridge, add two high-occupancy managed lanes in both directions along an 8-mile corridor of I-35, and build a single-point urban interchange at Riverside Drive. A pedestrian-only bridge will be built at Woodland Avenue and bike and pedestrian paths will be added along I-35.

Balfour Beatty Construction won the Lady Bird Lake segment contract. Work began in early 2025 and is expected to finish in 2033, weather permitting.

The overarching goal of the six-part I-35 Capital Express Central project is to improve traffic flow on I-35 in Austin, one of the most congested highway segments in Texas, according to TxDOT. The other four parts of the Central project will address:

  • Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Bridge: started in October 2024, anticipated completion in 2026
  • CapMetro Bridges: Anticipated start in early 2026, anticipated completion in 2033
  • University Segment (US 290 East to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard): anticipated start in mid-2026, anticipated completion in 2033
  • Downtown Segment (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Holly Street): anticipated start in late 2026, anticipated completion in 2033

The six-part $4.5 billion I-35 Capital Express Central project is just one of seven segments that fall under TxDOT’s MyMobility35 project, a massive plan to update 79 miles of I-35 in Williamson, Travis and Hays counties.

The price tag on the three I-35 Capital Express projects alone – Capital Express North, Central, and South – is estimated at around $5.7 billion. Several legs of the MyMobility35 project are still being studied and planned.

Related Stories
The I-25 Greenland wildlife overpass covers almost one acre and connects 39,000 acres of habitat.
Roadbuilding
Colorado DOT Opens Largest Wildlife Overpass in North America
A rendering of the future I-70 Rangeline St. interchange
Roadbuilding
Missouri DOT Names Contractor for $441M Phase to Widen I-70
Purdue professors pose with a prototype electric Cummins heavy-duty truck.
Roadbuilding
Electric Heavy-Duty Truck Wirelessly Charged on Highway in Indiana
North Carolina DOT officials cut the ribbon on the last leg of the I-295 Fayetteville Outer Loop.
Roadbuilding
$1B Fayetteville Outer Loop Completed After 26 Years of Construction
Top Stories
Kubota's new KX040-5 mini excavator was the most-viewed 'Closer Look' video of 2025 on equipmentworld.com.
Videos
Most Viewed Construction Equipment – Our Top 10 “Closer Look” Videos of 2025
Compact equipment from Kubota, Bobcat, Volvo, Sany got the most views, but larger – and some unusual – machines also made the cut.
A 1929 Caterpillar Twenty, 1922 Holt 5-Ton and 1925 Best 30 all in a row at the Historical Construction Equipment Association's annual show.
Construction Equipment
Antique Caterpillars Rule! – Top 5 Vintage Equipment Stories of 2025
Develon Dx357 Thumb
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: Develon DX35Z-7 Mini Excavator Excels at Digging in Tight Spaces
Excavator Pc365 Lc Wildwood Fl Ds 250909 Img 2281 Photo 3x2 Lg
Excavators
Komatsu's New PC365-11 Hybrid Excavator Boosts Power, Cuts Fuel Use
Uv34xl Thumb
Compact equipment
Closer Look: Bobcat's UV34XL UTV with New Limited Package
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
5 Things To Know Before Buying A Flex-Wing Rotary Cutter
As You Explore Adding a New Flex-wing Cutter to Your Equipment Lineup, It’s Important to Know What Questions to Ask and Key Topics to Research Ahead of Time to Avoid Costly Mistakes and Ensure You Get the Right Flex-wing Cutter for the Job.
DownloadView All