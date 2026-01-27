Arizona DOT Begins Phase 2 of $1B Rehab of I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor

Jan 27, 2026
An aerial view of Interstate 10 in Arizona.
An aerial view of Interstate 10 in Arizona.
Arizona DOT

The second segment of improving Arizona’s Wild Horse Pass Corridor on Interstate 10 has begun, widening the highway from two to three lanes in both directions for 10 miles.

The corridor runs north and south between Phoenix and Casa Grande in southern Arizona, beginning at Gas Line Road and ending south of State Route 387.

The $284 million contract for the second phase went to FNF Construction Inc. of Tempe. The entire project is estimated to cost about $1 billion with phases 3 and 4 set to begin later this year.

The full I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor will run 26 miles from the Loop 202 Santan/South Mountain Freeway to just north of Casa Grande, adding travel capacity, new interchanges, new crossroads and updated infrastructure to the interstate.

Along with the addition of a third lane in each direction, Phase 2 will accomplish the following:

  • Add a new interchange at Seed Farm Road to improve access for the Gila River Indian Community.
  • Reconstruct the existing interchange at Pinal Avenue/SR387/ SR187.
  • Reconstruct and widen the Gasline Road bridge and crossroad.
  • Remove the Dirk Lay Road crossroad bridge structure.
  • Other infrastructure improvements, including freeway management systems that use a fiber optic backbone, cameras and dynamic message signs.

The $470 million third leg of the project will begin this summer, widening 11 miles of I-10 in both directions from the Loop 202 Santan/South Mountain Freeway to the I-10 Gila River bridges. That phase was awarded to Coffman Fisher Joint Venture.

The $158 million fourth and final phase will begin later this year and cover three miles of I-10 between the Gila River and Gas Line Road.

 

