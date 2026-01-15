Reconstruction of Landslide-Damaged Highway in Oregon Could Take Years

Jan 15, 2026
A landslide near Oregon’s coast has shut down a full mile of Route 229, and the state’s Department of Transportation says its reconstruction could take years.

On December 12, a major landslide covered OR 229 from milepost 14 to 15, between Kernville and Siletz following several days of rain and high water in the area. The road was destroyed and has remained closed, with no available local detour.

The department’s engineers and geotechnical experts are evaluating the site to determine a timeline on reopening the corridor. Assessments of the site will continue through the winter, though the area remains unsafe to access by foot, according to ODOT.

Rebuilding OR 229 is expected to take years, including designing, funding and finishing construction of an entirely new road, according to ODOT.

ODOT has described the slide as “extremely complex,” containing large blocks of soil and rock as well as muddy flow. Photos from ODOT show dozens of trees on the road.

Crews have limited access to the area due to water-saturated ground, which also increases the risk of additional slides, according to ODOT.

The department says it is working with experts to develop potentials solutions, with a consultant expected to outline possible approaches and timelines once more information is gathered.

ODOT’s current work on the slide includes producing signs for a finished long-term detour plan, while a short-term solution remains in the works.

