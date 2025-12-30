New York City has officially re-opened the Unionport Bridge over Westchester Creek, concluding a $232 million, seven-year replacement of this vital borough connection.

The upgraded double-leaf bascule bridge is the only connection in New York City between the Cross Bronx Expressway, Bruckner Expressway, and Hutchinson River Parkway. This new bridge also offers a 75-year design life and improved safety and connectivity compared to the old bridge for its 60,000 daily commuters.

The project was awarded to Unionport Constructors, a joint-venture partnership of FlatironDragados subsidiary SPC Construction Co. LLC and Lane Construction Corporation in 2017, and work began in 2018.

Key features on the new Unionport Bridge include:

Two single-leaf bascule spans with three lanes each

Dedicated pedestrian walkway and protected bike lane

Improved mechanical and electrical systems for bridge lifts and marine navigation

Enhanced lighting, signage, and safety systems

The upgraded Unionport Bridge falls in line with the city’s push to move more freight by water and free up Bronx roadways from delivery trucks to ease congestion, according to a report from News 12.

Two temporary hydraulic lift bridges were used to keep four lanes of traffic moving during construction, and vessel navigation through the Westchester Creek continued throughout the project.

The original, 526-foot bascule Unionport Bridge was built in the 1950s and nearing the end of its service life, with signs of deterioration beginning to show.

The Unionport Bridge Replacement Project won Lane Construction the 2024 Association for Bridge Construction & Design Bridge Industry Achievement Award.