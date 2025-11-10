The new allocation brings the total number of pavement renewal projects set for next year to over 250.

The New York State Department of Transportation has received an extra $600 million from Governor Kathy Hochul to fund 185 projects renewing 2,150 miles of pavement next year.

This new allocation comes from $800 million in the most recent state budget to supplement the last two years of New York’s five-year $34.3 billion Capital Plan, the largest in its history.

The newly funded 185 projects will be completed alongside the already scheduled work from the Capital Plan. That brings the total New York State pavement renewal projects in 2026 to over 250, refurbishing over 4,000 lane miles and valued at almost $1.2 billion.

New York City will see 44 new pavement renewal projects valued at $79 million completed next year, the most out of any region in the state. However, the largest price tag by region goes to Mid-Hudson, where NYSDOT will spend $121 million on just 13 projects.

The largest project will take place in the Mid-Hudson region, where $33.6 million will be spent to resurface Interstate 287 from Westchester Avenue to State Route 119 in the towns of Greenburgh and Harrison, villages of Elmsford and Harrison, and city of White Plains, Westchester County.

Other projects of note being funded through the new allocation next year include:

$23.1 million to resurface NY24 from the Meadowbrook State Parkway to NY110, towns of Hempstead, Oyster Bay and Babylon, Nassau and Suffolk counties.

$20.3 million to resurface NY27 from the Queens/Nassau county line to Harrison Avenue, town of Hempstead, Nassau County.

$21.5 million to resurface Interstate 81 including interchange ramps from Exit 13B (old Exit 5) to Interchange 21 (old Exit 7) in the towns of Dickinson, Chenango, and Barker, Broome County.

$19.2 million to resurface Route 9A from Belmont Road to North State Road in the towns of Ossining and Mount Pleasant and village of Briarcliff Manor, Westchester County

$15.2 million to resurface NY27 from Harrison Avenue to Wantagh State Parkway, town of Hempstead, Nassau County.

Click here for the full list of newly funded projects set for 2026.