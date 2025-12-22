Only a few months after its third phase began, the Missouri Department of Transportation has named the contractor on the $441 million fourth leg of its $2.8 billion Improve I-70 program.

MoDOT identified The ESS Team – made up of contractor Emery Sapp & Sons and designer Parson – as the best-value proposer and design-build contractor for the Improve I-70: Rocheport to Columbia project.

The ESS Team will add a third lane in each direction of a 14-mile stretch of I-70 from the Missouri River Bridge in Rocheport to approximately U.S. Route 63 in Columbia. Other improvements include:

Upgrading interchanges and intersections at Route J/O, Midway (Route 40), Stadium Blvd., Business Loop 70, Providence Rd., Rangeline St., and U.S. Route 63.

Building 14 new bridge structures

Adding north and south outer road connections across Perche Creek

Construction is expected to begin in Spring/Summer 2026 and conclude in late 2029. Two lanes will remain open in each direction during peak travel times.

It’s been a busy year for MoDot, after state and federal officials broke ground in September 2025 on the $350 million Improve I-70: Blue Springs to Odessa project, the third of eight planned projects dedicated to upgrading Missouri’s portion of Interstate 70.

The overarching Improve I-70 project will bring all 200 miles of I-70 in Missouri to three lanes in both directions to address struggling capacity and outdated interchange designs. The FY2024 state budget allocated $2.8 billion in general revenue to pay for the project, which is expected to wrap up in 2030.