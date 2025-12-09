Ten key interchanges along the 12-mile corridor will receive improvements.

Work has begun on reconstructing and widening 11.5 miles of Texas State Highway 6 to expand capacity for drivers, freight and emergency evacuation in Southeast Texas.

Fluor broke ground on the $671 million Highway 6 project on November 20 and will widen the corridor from two to three lanes in each direction between State Highway 21 in Bryan to State Highway 40 in College Station.

Additionally, Fluor will reconfigure the corridor’s auxiliary lanes, add collector-distributor lanes in key areas to improve merging, upgrade interchanges for better traffic flow and add paths for bicycles and pedestrians.

The following 10 intersections will be upgraded:

SH 21 Intersection: additional left turn lanes, restripe bridge surface to create more lanes, new U-turn bridge, improvements on SH 21.

FM 158 (William J. Bryan Parkway): additional left turn lanes, complete bridge reconstruction, new U-turn bridges, improvements on FM 158.

FM 1179 (Briarcrest Drive): additional left turn lanes, complete bridge reconstruction including new U-turn lanes, improvements on FM 1179.

FM 60 (University Drive): reconfigure to a diverging diamond interchange, construction of triple-approach lanes, bridge reconstruction/widening including new U-turn lanes, southbound (over) bypass lanes for Harvey Road/SH 30 exit, northbound (under) bypass lane to avoid the intersection.

SH 30 (Harvey Road): additional approach lanes and turn lanes, maintain the current U-turn lanes, bridge widening to add main lanes (over), new southbound collector-distributor lanes.

Southwest Parkway: new right turn lanes and bridge widening to include new U-turn lane.

FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway): upgrade to a signalized four-way-stop, bridge widening to add main lanes over FM 2818, and new collector-distributor southbound lane entry ramp.

BS 6 (Texas Avenue): re-align main lanes, new main lanes bridge, new collector-distributor lanes.

Rock Prairie Road: new collector-distributor.

Dual Ramps at SH 40 (William D. Fitch Parkway).

Data collection and analysis of the roadway in preparation for the State Highway 6 project began in mid-2018.

Part of the Texas Triangle megaregion, SH-6 is considered a key route for Bryan and College Station, Texas A&M University, the Texas Highway Freight Network and the hurricane evacuation route.

Construction is expected to wrap up in 2030.