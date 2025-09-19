A rendering of how the final Calcasieu River Bridge might look.

A $2.3 billion reconstruction of a 5.5-mile Interstate 10 corridor in southwest Louisiana – including a new Calcasieu River Bridge – is scheduled to start next year.

Speaking before the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury earlier this month, Johnathan S. Hill, public information manager for Franklin and Associates, which oversees the project, said construction is expected to begin in early 2026 and end in mid-2031, with tolling to begin in August 2031. Traffic will be maintained on I-10 throughout construction.

Key upgrades include expansion of the corridor to six travel lanes and two auxiliary lanes, enhanced bridge lighting to mimic the original bridge’s truss shape, and a reduction in grade from 152-plus feet to 75 to 95 feet.

The I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Project contract, originally estimated at $2.1 billion, was awarded in January 2024 as a public-private partnership with Calcasieu Bridge Partners, consisting of Plenary Americas US Holding Inc., Acciona Concesiones S.L., and Sacyr Infrastructure USA LLC. State and federal funds cover $1.2 billion of the project’s overall cost.

In addition to building the bridge and its approaches, Calcasieu Bridge Partners will deliver interstate roadways and ramps, I-10 service roads and interchanges at PPG Drive, Sampson Street and North Lakeshore/Ryan Street.

Toll rates proposed in early 2024 (in 2023 dollars) put a local vehicle tag rate at 25 cents, a standard automobile toll tag at $2.50 and an automobile non-toll tag at $3.75. The state of Louisiana will receive 15% of the bridge’s toll revenue.

The original Calcasieu River Bridge stretches 1.3 miles over Lake Charles to connect the cities of Lake Charles and Westlake. Built in 1952 as part of U.S. Highway 90, the bridge handles 90,000 vehicles per day, more than double its original 37,000 daily vehicle capacity.

The bridge also lacks shoulders and has steep approach grades and will be demolished beginning in February 2030.