"Uncommon Closure": Marines' Artillery Shot Covers California's I-5 in Shrapnel

Ben Thorpe
Oct 24, 2025
Closing freeways is not uncommon for departments of transportation and law enforcement, but recently, an interstate was closed in California – not for roadwork or a wreck – but because artillery shells were to be fired over it.

The artillery fire, meant to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, showered California’s Interstate 5 with shrapnel last week, striking a California Highway Patrol cruiser.

CHP said in a press release that on October 18 an artillery round coming from Base Camp Pendleton detonated prematurely over I-5 where officers had stopped traffic during the celebration. No injuries were reported.

Further live ordnance was canceled after the Marine Corps was notified of the faulty detonation. CHP filed an internal report recommending an after-action review into the planning of the event and coordination between local, state and federal governments.

On X (formerly Twitter), the official White House Rapid Response account stated, “The Marines repeatedly said there are no public safety concerns with today’s exercises.”

The celebratory event had triggered an unscheduled closing of I-5 from Harbor Drive to Basilone Road, due to “a White House-directed military event at Camp Pendleton involving live ammunition being discharged over the freeway,” according to a Caltrans notice. Rail services between Orange County and San Diego County were also halted during the exercise.

“This was an unusual and concerning situation,” said CHP Border Division Chief Tony Coronado. “It is highly uncommon for any live-fire or explosive training activity to occur over an active freeway.”

Interstate 5 sees over 80,000 travelers and $94 million in freight move between San Diego and Orange County every day.

The full demonstration at Camp Pendleton also involved aircraft, ships and amphibious vehicles. The exploding artillery rounds came from M777 Howitzer artillery pieces.

