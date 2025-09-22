The Pennsylvania Turnpike reports it has been deploying "first-of-its-kind" swappable, truck-mounted maintenance aerial lifts, the result of a collaboration with two U.S. manufacturers.

Aimed at improving safety for PA Turnpike’s more than 720 maintenance employees and allowing easier access to hard-to-reach areas, the two new hook lift-mounted platforms come from Indiana-based manufacturer Lift-a-Loft, which specializes in aerial and scissor lifts.

These platforms can not only be raised up to 22 feet high but can also slide outside the footprint of the attached vehicle, giving workers more space to work and carry additional tools or people and requiring fewer trips up and down. The expandable platform also minimizes PA Turnpike employees needing to use awkward maneuvers and positioning to reach maintenance areas, reducing the chance of possible injuries or falls.

"While other transportation organizations have similar lifts permanently affixed to their trucks, the PA Turnpike’s two new units represent a first-of-their-kind evolution, allowing them to be swapped among existing fleet trucks," the agency says. "Beyond the increase fleet flexibility, swapping lifts has saved approximately $300,000 so far, eliminating the need to buy two new truck cabs and chassis. The equipment can also be effortlessly swapped for deployment across various jobsites."

The Lift-a-Loft platforms, which have been in use since August by PA Turnpike employees, also feature mounted work lighting, a self-closing gate, emergency stop system and a transmission neutral interlock that disables drive capabilities when in the platform is in use.

The second unique element of the new lifts comes from the tech provided by Iowa-based SwapLoader, which supplies a truck-mount hoist system that allows for fast swapping of the lifts between vehicles.

“It’s the perfect piece of equipment for working on stationary projects that require us to get directly underneath, like some of the lighting in the tunnels,” said Chuck Zeis, turnpike electrician. “It adds another level of safety.”

The launch of the new platforms provides a particular benefit to PA Turnpike teams performing maintenance on the department’s five tunnels and could improve future work on light fixtures, bridges and tolling equipment.

Other recently deployed equipment innovations for the PA Turnpike include the LaneBlade custom debris removal tool, a snowplow simulator for employee training and tethered drones for livestreaming road conditions.