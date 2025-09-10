$2 Million Construction Equipment Theft Ring Busted in Florida

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 10, 2025
Image includes mugshots of latest arrests in relation to theft ring: Deyni Guanche Martinez, Raidel Aguado Concepcion,Yerandi Diaz Quintana, Rodolfo Boix Fonseca, Atalier Moncho and Alberto Lugo Nordarse.
Image includes mugshots of latest arrests in relation to theft ring: Deyni Guanche Martinez, Raidel Aguado Concepcion,Yerandi Diaz Quintana, Rodolfo Boix Fonseca, Atalier Moncho and Alberto Lugo Nordarse.
Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Local law enforcement in Florida recently busted a theft ring allegedly responsible for the loss of more than $2 million in construction equipment, trailers and utility vehicles over a four-year period.

Seven men have been arrested in connection with the case, with investigations continuing and additional arrests expected, according to a September 8 report by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office worked with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation, using surveillance video, physical forensic evidence, interrogations, phone search warrants, aerial reconnaissance and undercover officers to identify the group’s organizational structure.

The case spans 45 felony cases across 17 Florida jurisdictions, with probable cause for an additional 12 cases. A state prosecutor has been assigned.

During the investigations, $1,097,500 worth of stolen property was recovered, with many of the recoveries being seizures from the suspects or their properties, according to authorities.

Detectives from Collier and Charlotte counties led the effort with assistance from detectives from other agencies. The state prosecutor issued warrants in May and August for the arrest of multiple individuals on various charges, including conspiracy to commit grand theft, grand theft, dealing in stolen property and multiple grand theft auto charges.

Arrests for alleged involvement include: Deyni Guanche Martinez arrested at DOC; Raidel Aguado Concepcion arrested in Broward County; Yerandi Diaz Quintana arrested in Collier County; Rodolfo Boix Fonseca arrested at DOC; Atalier Moncho arrested in Broward County; and Alberto Lugo Nordarse arrested in Marion County.

“I am especially proud of the teamwork and coordination exhibited here that resulted in bringing down these brazen thieves,” said Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk. “The investigation’s thorough nature and use of technology should serve as an example to emulate.”

“This investigation is another example of why it’s not a good idea to commit crimes in Southwest Florida," added Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell. "Our agencies will always band together to protect our communities and hold criminals accountable. I want to thank all of the detectives who worked diligently on this case to do just that. And to the ones still at large, believe me when I say it’s just a matter of time before you, too, are behind bars. You can bank on that.” 

For contractors who want to protect their equipment, check out these tips from a detective by clicking here.

