Missouri DOT Kicks Off Next Phase of $2.8B I-70 Widening

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Sep 18, 2025
A rendering of the future Bates City, Missouri, interchange
Missouri DOT

The third project under Missouri’s $2.8 billion “Improve I-70” plan has officially begun.

State and federal officials recently broke ground on the $350 million Improve I-70: Blue Springs to Odessa project in Grain Valley, the third of eight planned projects dedicated to upgrading Missouri’s portion of Interstate 70.

The Blue Springs to Odessa project will add a third lane in both directions to roughly 25 miles of I-70 between MO Route 7 in Blue Springs and MO Route H east of Odessa, about seven miles past the project’s requirements.

The design-build contract was awarded to the Radmacher-Ideker Joint Venture, which consists of Radmacher Brothers Excavating; Ideker, Inc.; and Wilson & Company. Construction is expected to wrap up in late 2028.

In addition to the new third lanes, the Blue Springs to Odessa project will replace existing lanes with full-depth concrete pavement, improve interchanges at MO Route D in Bates City and at MO Route 131 in Odessa, and replace 14 bridges.

The Improve I-70: Warrenton to Wentzville Project – the second leg of the Improve-70 project and the largest contract in the Missouri Department of Transportation’s history at $600 million – recently moved to its second phase.  

The overarching Improve I-70 project will bring all 200 miles of I-70 in Missouri to three lanes in both directions to address struggling capacity and outdated interchange designs. The FY2024 state budget allocated $2.8 billion in general revenue to pay for the project, which is expected to wrap up in 2030.

Related Stories
A rendering of the future I-49 Arkansas River Bridge.
Roadbuilding
ARDOT Launches $1.3B I-49 Extension with New Arkansas River Bridge
A Western Traffic Control worker directs traffic in Oregon.
Roadbuilding
Oregon Special Session Ponders Bill to Save ODOT from $354M Deficit
The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge celebrated its 60th anniversary last year.
Roadbuilding
Skanska Wins $249M Contract to Dehumidify Longest Suspension Bridge in Americas
The workers formed a human chain to save a woman who had fallen into a canal and was stranded overnight: Ray Ruiz, John Gardner, Antonio Trejo Martinez, Salvador Mata Jr., Larry Ortega and David Robledo.
Roadbuilding
Arizona DOT Workers Save Woman from Drowning After She Was Trapped in Canal Overnight
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Sherpa F50
Compact Wheel Loaders
Sherpa Releases its Most Powerful Articulated Loader Yet, the F50
The new compact wheel loader features a 3,858-pound lift capacity, dual-arm boom and a two-speed drive for material handling and loading.
The Cat 340 is the top-selling new financed excavator over 10 metric tons in the U.S., according to EDA by Fusable.
Excavators
Big Year for Excavators with Lots of New Models – Buyer’s Guide 2025
2026 Can Am Defender Hd11
Compact equipment
Can-Am Redesigns 2026 Defender UTV: More Power, Smarter Tech, Added Comfort
2026 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X and Denali Ultimate
Pickups
2026 GMC Sierra 1500 Revealed: Choice of 8 Trims, 4 Engines
Tlr113 Thumb
Compact Track Loaders
Closer Look: Takeuchi's First EH-Controlled Compact Track Loader
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All