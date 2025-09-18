The third project under Missouri’s $2.8 billion “Improve I-70” plan has officially begun.

State and federal officials recently broke ground on the $350 million Improve I-70: Blue Springs to Odessa project in Grain Valley, the third of eight planned projects dedicated to upgrading Missouri’s portion of Interstate 70.

The Blue Springs to Odessa project will add a third lane in both directions to roughly 25 miles of I-70 between MO Route 7 in Blue Springs and MO Route H east of Odessa, about seven miles past the project’s requirements.

The design-build contract was awarded to the Radmacher-Ideker Joint Venture, which consists of Radmacher Brothers Excavating; Ideker, Inc.; and Wilson & Company. Construction is expected to wrap up in late 2028.

In addition to the new third lanes, the Blue Springs to Odessa project will replace existing lanes with full-depth concrete pavement, improve interchanges at MO Route D in Bates City and at MO Route 131 in Odessa, and replace 14 bridges.

The Improve I-70: Warrenton to Wentzville Project – the second leg of the Improve-70 project and the largest contract in the Missouri Department of Transportation’s history at $600 million – recently moved to its second phase.

The overarching Improve I-70 project will bring all 200 miles of I-70 in Missouri to three lanes in both directions to address struggling capacity and outdated interchange designs. The FY2024 state budget allocated $2.8 billion in general revenue to pay for the project, which is expected to wrap up in 2030.