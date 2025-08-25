$161M Akron Beltway Central Interchange Project Nears Completion

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Aug 25, 2025
The nearly finished Akron Beltway Central Interchange.
The nearly finished Akron Beltway Central Interchange.
Ohio DOT

The largest transportation construction project in the history of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s northeast District 4 is nearly complete.

Government officials recently held an opening ceremony for the $161 million improved Central Interchange project along the Akron Beltway, where over 40 bridges were repaired and 45 lane miles of pavement reconstructed. The general contractor was Ruhlin and Shelly & Sands Joint Venture. Work began in Summer 2021.

The Central Interchange’s ramps from I-76 westbound to I-77 southbound and I-76 eastbound to SR 8 were realigned and reconstructed to reduce congestion and make the turning radius more gradual.

Key upgrades and improvements to the interchange include:

  • Replacement of the pavement and additional lanes on Interstate 77 from just north of I-277/U.S. 224 and Lovers Lane.
  • Pavement replacement on I-76/I-77 from Princeton Ave. to the I-77/SR 261 interchange.
  • Pavement replacement on I-76, I-77 and SR 8 at the Central Interchange.
  • Resurfacing of SR 8 and the addition of a southbound lane on SR 8 between Carroll St. and Beacon St.

A major milestone on the project came in October 2023 when the new 850-foot flyover ramp bridge from I-76 eastbound to State Route 8 northbound was opened. The structure, with its 28,400-square-foot bridge deck, utilized one million pounds of structural steel, 500,000 pounds of epoxy coated reinforcing steel, and 2,400 cubic yards of concrete.

Minor work like bridge painting will continue into November. The project was funded by ODOT Preservation, ODOT Safety, TRAC, and ODOT Major Rehabilitation.

