Work to try to improve one of the worst freight bottlenecks in the country is underway at an interstate interchange near Atlanta, Georgia.

Several system-to-system ramps in the Interstate 285/Interstate 20 West interchange will be reconstructed and widened, and connecting and auxiliary lanes will be added along I-20 and I-285 north of the interchange. Work is estimated to be completed in September 2030.

The interchange ranks as the 10th worst freight bottleneck in America, according to the American Transportation Research Institute. It is estimated the new design would reduce traffic delays by 20% and increase vehicle speeds in the interchange by 10%.

The $1.7 billion contract went to Legacy Infrastructure Contractors, led by developer and lead contractor C.W. Matthews Contracting out of Marietta, Georgia, and lead designer Infrastructure Consulting & Engineering LLC out of West Columbia, South Carolina. The project will be funded through a mix of federal, state, local and private financing.

Other efforts aimed at reducing delays and congestion in the project include reconstruction of select bridges and pavement along I-285, reconfigured interchange ramps to move exits to the right lane to minimize vehicle weaving and new connecting lanes between the interstates to allow trucks space to gather speed before merging.

The full list of improvements are as follows:

Removal of left-hand ramp entrance and exit ramps from interchange,

Improve geometric design and vertical grades,

Construct two-lane ramps within the interchange,

Construct westbound connecting lanes, from I 285/I-20 West interchange to Fulton Industrial Boulevard,

Construct additional lanes along I-20 from Factory Shoals Road to Hamilton E. Holmes Drive (approximately 6 miles),

Construct additional lanes along I-285 from Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway south to MLK Jr. Drive (approximately 2 miles) to accommodate interchange improvements,

Modify/replace bridge structures and ramps in interchange and along I-20 including those over the Fulton County Railway and the Chattahoochee River.

Two cranes have been positioned within the loop ramp from I-20 eastbound to I-285 northbound. Construction will begin with the flyover ramp from I-20 westbound to I-285 southbound, and temporary and permanent tie-back retaining walls will be built in preparation.

Georgia DOT

The I-285/I-20 West updates fall under Georgia’s Major Mobility Investment Program, a 17-project transportation investment initiative with a nearly $11 billion estimated price tag, the largest roadway investment in the state’s history.