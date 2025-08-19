Two sections of the Loup River Bridge were dropped earlier this month.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has exploded part of the historic southbound Loup River Bridge in Columbus.

NDOT crews detonated charges earlier this month to drop the first two sections of the deteriorating, 1,200-foot southbound bridge into the Loup River to clear way for a new structure, which will include a pedestrian shared used path, roadway lighting, guardrails and permanent pavement markings.

(To watch the demolition of the first section of the Old Columbus Loup River Bridge, check out the video at the end of this article.)

The Loup River Bridge was built in 1933 and is Columbus’ only direct access from the south.

The demolition and replacement of the southbound Loup River Bridge is part of the larger $22 million Columbus South Bridges Project, which will replace the southbound Loup River Bridge, reconstruct the deck of the northbound bridge and replace the southbound part of the Pawnee Park Drive underpass. The full project is scheduled for completion in November 2027.

The City of Columbus’ participation cost in the demolition and rebuilding of the southbound bridge was estimated at 20% or $5.4 million, including the city’s portion of preliminary engineering, construction engineering and construction costs. NDOT will be paid by the city in four installments between July 2026 and July 2029.

The southbound bridge’s historic value – its truss is on the National Register of Historic Places – will be commemorated with a State of Nebraska Historic Preservation Office-approved mitigation display structure in nearby Pawnee Park.