USDOT Overhauls $5B Electric Charging Infrastructure Program, Cuts Biden-Era Requirements

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Aug 18, 2025
USDOT says 84% of NEVI funds were unobligated when the program was frozen several months ago.
Getty Images

Six months after the Trump administration froze $5 billion in federal funding for states to build electric vehicle charging stations, the U.S. Department of Transportation has rolled out new guidance for how those funds will be spent.

USDOT Secretary Sean Duffy says new guidance for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program is effective immediately to streamline applications, provide states with more flexibility, remove red tape from the program and bring it in line with Trump’s priorities.

USDOT provided the following summary of changes:

  • Minimizes the content in state plans to statutory and regulatory requirements.
  • Simplifies the state plan approval process.
  • Aligns community engagement with regulatory requirements and reduces consultation requirements to advance projects.
  • Provides states with flexibility to determine the appropriate distance between stations along alternative-fuel corridors to allow for reasonable travel.
  • Minimizes requirements for states to consider electric-grid integration and renewable energy.
  • Accelerates project delivery by encouraging selection of charging locations where station owners are also the site host.
  • Eliminates requirements for states to address consumer protections, emergency evacuation plans, environmental siting, resilience and terrain considerations.
  • Provides states with more flexibility to determine when their system is built out, allowing NEVI funds to be used on public roads statewide.

USDOT claimed the Biden administration added requirements to the NEVI program that were “difficult to understand and implement.” According to USDOT, when Duffy and the Federal Highway Administration froze and began reviewing the NEVI funds earlier this year, 84% of its funds remained unobligated.

Among the Biden-era language removed from the NEVI guidance are references to engaging with underserved communities, targeting benefits to disadvantaged communities, promoting minority-owned and women-owned businesses and ways for EV charging to support emergency and evacuation needs.

States were given 30 days to submit their new EV Infrastructure Deployment Plans to USDOT. The full text of the new guidance can be found here.

The Trump administration’s freezing of NEVI funds attracted the attention of the U.S. Government Accountability Office in May, and a subsequent GAO report claimed the White House had overstepped its legal authority in freezing those funds approved by Congress. USDOT was told by the White House to ignore the GAO’s report, which is not legally binding.

Duffy said in the press release announcing the changes that, while he doesn’t agree with the program, USDOT will “respect Congress’ will and make sure this program uses federal resources efficiently.”

Rescinding policies and programs that support EVs was an immediate goal for Trump’s administration.

The “Unleashing American Energy” executive order, signed by Trump January 20 under the premise of “terminating the green new deal," paused the disbursement of some funds from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and $2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The order stated that it applied to “including but not limited to funds for electric vehicle charging stations made available through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program and the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program.”

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
How to Identify Damaged OTR Tires
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
How to Identify Damaged OTR Tires
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

The NEVI program was created under Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure law in 2022. The program promised states would receive $5 billion over five years to install chargers around the country.

Related Stories
The U.S. Coast Guard escorts the Dali from Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, June 24, 2024, after the cargo ship crashed into the Key Bridge, causing its deadly collapse three months earlier.
Roadbuilding
Dali Ship Owners Sue Hyundai Heavy Industries for Deadly Key Bridge Collapse
A rendering of what the finished three-mile corridor will look like.
Roadbuilding
Missouri’s Largest-Ever DOT Contract: I-70 Widening Project Moves to Phase 2
Crews work on the eastbound Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
Roadbuilding
Chesapeake Bay Bridge Re-Decking Completed with Night Work Strategy for Safety
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Partner Insights
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
2026 Chevrolet Silverado WT
Pickups
2026 Chevy Silverado 1500 Revealed: 9 trims, 4 Engines, 6 Special Editions
Choices include gas V8 and diesel, three off-road trims and starting prices of $36,900 to $71,700.
An autonomous Komatsu HD605-10 running on Komatsu Smart Quarry Autonomous, powered by Pronto, is being loaded at Komatsu’s Arizona Proving Grounds.
Technology
Komatsu Partners with Pronto to Bring Autonomous Dump Trucks to Quarries of All Sizes
Polaris General 2026
Compact equipment
2026 Polaris General UTV Hits Dealers with New Colors, Upgrades
Mech Maxx Croba Stl1000
Compact Utility Loaders
MechMaxx Shakes Up Mini Skid Steer Market with $24K Croba STL1000
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Featured Sponsor
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All