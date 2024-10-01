Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

Vegas Convention Center’s $600M Renovation Set to Finish by ConExpo

Don McLoud
Oct 1, 2024

The Las Vegas Convention Center is about halfway through a $600 million renovation that is expected to be completed before ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026.

ConExpo 2023 attendees got to see the results of a $1 billion expansion of the convention center’s West Hall that was finished in 2021. After that show, work began on renovating other sections to match the architectural style and modern look of the new West Hall, including its “ribbon roof.” According to the convention center, all construction is set to be finished by the end of 2025.

(To watch highlights from the topping out ceremony of the last beam placed for the exterior renovation, check out the video at the end of this story.)

That means attendees of North America’s largest construction trade show, scheduled for March 3-7, 2026, will find a host of improvements to the convention center.

Work on the South Hall renovation was completed in January. The east side of the hall now has a sprawling new outdoor plaza, entrance and indoor lobby.

Work on the North Hall is expected to be completed this fall and for the Central Hall into 2025 and include the following:

Attendees could also see an expanded Vegas Loop, in which electric Teslas transport riders throughout the convention center campus, as well as linking them to various hotels. Tunnels have been bored to the Westgate Las Vegas, Encore and Wynn, and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, but stations have not yet opened. The only open station off the convention center campus, so far, is at Resorts World.

