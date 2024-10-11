Industry Roundup: Terex Buys Waste, Recycling Equipment Maker ESG

a Terex Advance Commander concrete mixer
Terex expects the ESG acquisition to boost revenues, especially in North America.
Terex

Industrial equipment manufacturer Terex has completed its acquisition of Environmental Solutions Group, a solid waste and recycling equipment manufacturer. ESG was formerly owned by Dover Corporation and sold for $2 billion.

Terex forecasts the acquisition will drive revenue growth and free cash flow and generate 67% of its revenue from the North American market. ESG owns the Heil, Marathon, Curotto-Can, Bayne Thinline and Parts Central brands.

Terex owns and operates the Genie line of aerial work platforms and material handling equipment, as well as the Terex Utilities brand and the Advance, ProAll and Bid-Well concrete equipment brands.

Komatsu Expands Peoria Campus

Komatsu has broken ground on a new office at its Peoria, Illinois, campus aimed at fostering collaboration among staff. The current offices, which were built in the 1970s, will be replaced. The new offices are expected to be finished in 2025.

The new offices are expected to be finished in 2025.

"Komatsu's commitment to Peoria is a partnership we greatly value," said Peoria Mayor Rita Ali. "The new facility represents a step forward in sustainable manufacturing and strengthening Peoria's economy and community. We're excited to see Komatsu's continued investment in our city, creating opportunities for the next generation of workers."

Komatsu is also installing a 980E-5SE mining truck – an early prototype of the 980E-5SE model, which was commercialized in 2023 – at the entrance to its Peoria operations.

ASKO North America Adds Former Case Exec to Board

ASKO Construction and Agricultural Machinery America has appointed Jim Walker as an executive board member. Walker will oversee the company’s current North American businesses of Versatile Tractor, Farm King Implements and Hy-Brid Lifts.

Parent company ASKO Holdings acquired a majority stake in low-level access equipment manufacturer Hy-Brid Lifts late last year. ASKO Holdings also owns ELS Lift, which produces a range of scissor lifts, vertical mast lifts, and boom lifts, and MST Construction Machinery, which manufactures telehandlers and dirt equipment.

Walker previously held leadership roles at several OEMs, including Case IH, John Deere, AGCO and Claas.

McCoy Construction Signs on as Brandt Material Handler Dealer

Midwest John Deere dealer McCoy Construction & Forestry has signed on as a dealer for Brandt’s new Brandt Material Handler, which is built on the John Deere platform.

McCoy has 25 locations throughout Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee.

McCoy has 25 locations throughout Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee.

“We are excited to serve the metal recycling industry by partnering with a company that shares our belief in putting customers and their needs first,” said Brandt Senior Vice President Sales—Manufactured Products, Jason Klassen. “Teaming up with McCoy Construction & Forestry will help us expand our reach to deliver superior material handling equipment to customers in the Midwest.”

H&E Rentals Announces New Texas Location

H&E Rentals’ 33rd store in Texas has been opened in South Dallas, which is also the 11th Texas location the company has added in the last 2 years.

The store will offer earthmoving equipment, telehandlers, compaction equipment and more, and will represent BOMAG, Case, Gehl, Genie, Hamm, John Deere, Kubota and many others.

