The latest jobsite safety advancement from John Deere is SmartDetect, bringing advanced object detection to select utility-class and production-class wheel loaders.

Consisting of a network of cameras, radar and machine learning tools, contractors will have the ability, through these field kits, to improve their jobsite situational awareness through enhanced visibility.

“SmartDetect is a crucial addition to our portfolio of precision construction technology solutions, designed to help operators confidently navigate and maximize productivity on busy construction sites," said Katie Voelliger, product marketing manager at John Deere.

Incorporating SmartDetect currently requires loaders already be equipped with Deere’s Advanced Vision System and Advanced Object Detection technology.

SmartDetect was first shown to the public at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023.

The kit includes integrated digital cameras and a rearview stereo monitor, giving operators depth perception behind their machine to identify and classify known objects.

Operators and those in the cameras’ view get alerts when an object enters the machine’s path. Operators will additionally receive visual cues and bounding boxes on their in-cab monitor to quickly identify what object – be it a person, structure or machine – has entered their path.