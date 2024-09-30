Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

John Deere’s SmartDetect Alerts Wheel Loader Operators to Objects, People

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Sep 30, 2024

The latest jobsite safety advancement from John Deere is SmartDetect, bringing advanced object detection to select utility-class and production-class wheel loaders.

Consisting of a network of cameras, radar and machine learning tools, contractors will have the ability, through these field kits, to improve their jobsite situational awareness through enhanced visibility.

“SmartDetect is a crucial addition to our portfolio of precision construction technology solutions, designed to help operators confidently navigate and maximize productivity on busy construction sites," said Katie Voelliger, product marketing manager at John Deere.

Incorporating SmartDetect currently requires loaders already be equipped with Deere’s Advanced Vision System and Advanced Object Detection technology.

SmartDetect was first shown to the public at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023.

The kit includes integrated digital cameras and a rearview stereo monitor, giving operators depth perception behind their machine to identify and classify known objects.

Operators and those in the cameras’ view get alerts when an object enters the machine’s path. Operators will additionally receive visual cues and bounding boxes on their in-cab monitor to quickly identify what object – be it a person, structure or machine – has entered their path.

Related Stories
Volvo Construction Equipment L120 Electric Wheel Loader
Wheel Loaders
Volvo CE Unveils 22-Ton L120 Electric Wheel Loader (Video)
Cat 966 medium wheel loader
Wheel Loaders
Cat Next-Gen Medium Wheel Loaders Get Performance and Tech Upgrades
Cat 988 GC wheel loader on dirt pile
Wheel Loaders
What’s New in Wheel Loaders for 2024? – More Choices, More Comfort, More Tech
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
rendering of future renovated las vegas convention center exterior
Business
Vegas Convention Center’s $600M Renovation Set to Finish by ConExpo
Attendees of North America’s largest construction trade show, scheduled for March 3-7, 2026, will find a host of improvements to the center.
liebherr autonomous electric t264 dump truck at Minexpo
Battery electric
Liebherr Unveils its First Autonomous, Electric T 264 Dump Truck
Volvo CE EC230 Electric Excavator
Excavators
New-Generation Volvo EC230 Electric Gets Longer Battery Life, Updated Cab (Video)
Komatsu 930E power agnostic rigid-frame dump truck in desert
Alternative power
Komatsu Reveals Power-Agnostic 930E Hauler – for Diesel, Electric, Hydrogen
2025 Yamaha Viking VI Ranch Edition Utility Vehicle
Compact equipment
New Models, New Tech: Yamaha Unveils 2025 UTV Lineup
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More