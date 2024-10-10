Baltimore Bridge Blast, Other U.S. Projects Make World Demolition Award Finals (Videos)

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Oct 10, 2024
controlled demolition of debris that landed on a cargo ship that crashed into the Key Bridge in Baltimore
The controlled demolition of debris that landed on the cargo ship Dali after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse is one of nine U.S. projects shortlisted for the 2024 World Demolition Awards.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Nine U.S. contractors are in the running for the 2024 World Demolition Awards.

Projects that have made the short list include the controlled demolition of debris that landed on a cargo ship that crashed into the Key Bridge in Baltimore; the renovation of Cleveland Guardians’ stadium; and the demolition of the Gerald Desmond Bridge at the Port of Long Beach.

The annual awards will be presented in Stockholm, Sweden, at the World Demolition Summit set for November 6-7.

Here’s a rundown of the U.S. finalists, as well as some dramatic video from some of the projects:

EXPLOSION CATEGORY


Controlled Demolition Inc., Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge

After the cargo ship Dali crashed into the Key Bridge on March 26, the ship was trapped by tons of debris that fallen on it. The ship and its 22 crew members were unable to return to port until the debris was removed.

Controlled Demolition Inc. was hired to remove the debris and did so through precision blasts May 13 while the ship’s 22 crew members remained on board (see the video above). After making a series of cuts to the metal truss remains, Controlled Demolition crews placed small explosives in the incisions. After the debris was removed from the ship, the Dali and its crew were able to return to port with none of its crew members injured by the blasts.

 

Lindamood Inc., Paul M. Bass Administrative and Clinical Center at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas

The demolition at the UTSW Medical Center in Dallas involved demolishing three high-rise towers, low-rise support and parking facilities at the center of campus without interrupting campus activities in 2023.

More than 800 pounds of dynamite and 640 feet of charges were placed in more than 1,200 locations throughout the three towers for the implosion (see the video above). The explosives were detonated by over 1,500 delays, which helped control the speed and direction of each building's fall, break the buildings into smaller pieces for easier cleanup and lower the noise and vibrations of the collapses as much as possible. Over 134,000 tons of debris from the implosion were removed. 

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Presented by Fullbay
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?

Target Contractors, Lashkowitz High Rise Apartment Complex in Fargo, North Dakota

The 204-foot-tall Lashkowitz High Rise in downtown Fargo opened in 1971 and had over 200 apartments for low-income housing. The building was riddled with asbestos and other contaminants.

Target imploded the building on September 16, 2023, using 400 pounds of dynamite to bring down the 22-story structure in 15 seconds. After the blast, Target removed 195 tons of asbestos material, 2.3 million pounds of scrap metals that was recycled, 8,481 tons of soil, and 15,190 tons of concrete. That resulted in a diversion of 96% of the waste from landfills. The demolition makes way for the future 110-unit affordable-housing complex Lashkowitz Riverfront, expected to be completed by 2025.  

CONTRACT OF THE YEAR OVER $1 MILLION


Total Wrecking & Environmental, CD McIntosh Power Station in Lakeland, Florida

Total Wrecking & Environmental of Buffalo, New York, is demolishing Units 1, 2, and 3 of the CD McIntosh Power Station for Lakeland Electric.

The project required the company to safely abate and demolish the units, including stacks, boilers, cooling towers, coal conveyors and more while maintaining operations at the facility (see video above). The team faced such challenges as working near live overhead power lines and sensitive wetlands, lakes and the Tenoroc Public Nature Preserve.

The company also processed and reused concrete from the demolition for backfill. 

Independence Demolition, MLB Progressive Field renovations, Cleveland

During the 2023 Major League Baseball season, Independence Demolition demolished structures at the Cleveland Guardians’ home field to make way for renovations. The work involved over 700 picks in less than two months with crawler cranes, with over 50,000 man hours in confined areas with no incidents. 

CONTRACT OF THE YEAR UNDER $1 MILLION

clemson university tillman hall after demolitionClemson University's Tillman Hall after demolitionTrifecta Service CompanyTrifecta Service Company, Clemson University’s Tillman Hall Auditorium renovation

The historic Tillman Hall Auditorium at Clemson University had not been renovated in 40 years. The university wanted to preserve its historical aspects – such as mosaic tiles and historic windows – of the building built of brick and wood, yet make it structurally safe.

Trifecta crews stripped out the building by adding steel structures for support and monitoring for vibration. The crews used demolition robots for precision and took efforts to reduce noise levels and used weight-distribution methods to protect the floor. The project also involved lead-based paint abatement while the building was occupied. 

COLLABORATION CATEGORY

Kiewit, Gerald Desmond Bridge Demolition at Long Beach Port, California

The 50-year-old Gerald Desmond Bridge was demolished after a new replacement bridge opened in 2020.

Kiewit first built the new bridge, then took out the old. The first part of the demolition involved dismantling the bridge’s 410-foot-long suspended span and lowering it onto a barge (see video above).

Throughout 2023, Kiewit West Inc. dismantled and removed the main steel truss spans, steel plate girder approaches, abutments, columns, access ramps and other pieces of the bridge as part of the $59.9 million contract. Metal, concrete and other materials were recycled whenever possible. All stages of the project required a high degree of collaboration among many stakeholders. 

RECYCLING & ENVIRONMENTAL CATEGORY

Adamo Demolition, former Kmart Headquarters in Troy, Michigan

Adamo Demolition’s project to demolish the former Kmart headquarters required precision and working in a confined urban space without disrupting Detroit’s largest shopping center.

The company developed detailed plans and used cutting-edge techniques to reduce dust and noise. It achieved a material recycling rate of over 97%, preventing 108 million pounds of debris from ending up in a landfill. Material was repurposed to build a road at the landfill. 

URBAN CATEGORY

Homrich, Detroit Waste-to-Energy Facility

The city of Detroit closed its Waste-to-Energy Facility, which converted municipal waste to electricity, in 2019 and hired Homrich to demolish the structure in 2022 to make way for redevelopment.

The demolition involved the removal of hazardous materials such as asbestos as well as the deconstruction of large boilers and smokestacks. The company used high-reach excavators and other specialized equipment to reduce dust and noise to protect nearby residents. It also used explosives to implode structures.

 

 

Related Stories
Kohler KDH hydrogen engine
Business
Engine Manufacturer Kohler Changes Name to Rehlko
rendering of future renovated las vegas convention center exterior
Business
Vegas Convention Center’s $600M Renovation Set to Finish by ConExpo
tigercat 470 mulcher working in woods
Business
Tigercat vs. Cat: A Long Legal Battle Over Trademarks Resumes
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Yanmar TL65RS radial lift compact track loader dumping dirt
Compact Track Loaders
Yanmar Unveils its Smallest Compact Track Loader, the TL65RS
The 8,575-pound model is designed for easy transport and tight jobsites. It marks the fourth and final release in the company's new CTL lineup.
Maxresdefault 6705449f68acd
Compact Track Loaders
Contractor Review: Cat 275XE Compact Track Loader and HM418 Mulcher
CASE 850M Dozer pushing dirt
Dozers
When It's Time to Do Some Real Dirt Moving – The Latest in Dozers for 2024
Ford F-350 Platinum Plus Pickup Truck in Antimatter Blue
Pickups
What's New for the 2025 Ford F-Series Super Duty?
See how we’re transforming our business, our mission, and our focus over to what matters most: our drivers.
Featured Sponsor
See how we’re transforming our business, our mission, and our focus over to what matters most: our drivers.
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Heavy-Duty Maintenance Checklist
Maintenance is a critical part of vehicle upkeep—we’re preaching to the choir here, but you know what? It doesn’t hurt to repeat it at times. Check out our latest downloadable maintenance checklist and give it a whirl!
DownloadView All