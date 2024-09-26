Komatsu Reveals Power-Agnostic 930E Hauler – for Diesel, Electric, Hydrogen

Komatsu 930E power agnostic rigid-frame dump truck in desert
Komatsu's 930E power-agnostic rigid-frame dump truck at its proving grounds in Arizona.
Komatsu

Komatsu continues its advancement in alternative engine technology with the release of its first commercial rigid-frame dump truck with a “power agnostic” platform for running on diesel, battery electric or hydrogen fuel cells.

The company released its new Power Agnostic 930E mining truck at this week’s MineExpo trade show in Las Vegas. The concept truck has been tested at Komatsu’s proving ground in Arizona, and the first pre-production model will make its way to Sweden to work in Boliden’s Aitik open-pit copper mine, which is one of the largest in Europe.

The standard 930E electric-drive truck has a payload of 640,000 pounds and runs on a 2,700-horsepower diesel engine. Boliden said the mine would be the first operation in the world with the mining truck and that it had "the option to be converted to battery operation."

With Komatsu’s modular power-agnostic platform, owners can transition the truck from diesel to alternative energy sources over time as they choose.

“This platform enables mining companies to start with conventional diesel engines and gradually transition to cleaner energy sources as needed, including utilization of trolley assist for diesel or as one of the future dynamic charging solutions for battery trucks to reduce fuel consumption and emissions,” the company say. “Whether adopting battery technology, hydrogen fuel cell technology or a combination of energy systems, the Power Agnostic 930E provides the infrastructure and adaptability necessary to meet evolving sustainability goals.”

Komatsu 930E power agnostic rigid-frame dump truck in desertThe 930E was unveiled at this week's MineExpo and is headed to a copper mine in Sweden.KomatsuKomatsu has been collaborating with a variety of companies on its alternative power strategies. In August 2021, Komatsu announced its power agnostic truck concept and an agreement with Cummins, which has unveiled its own fuel-agnostic engine platform to run on diesel, natural gas, propane, biofuels or hydrogen. In 2023, Komatsu announced an agreement with General Motors to co-develop a hydrogen fuel cell power module for the 930E. Komatsu is working with ABB on electrification infrastructure.

For such large equipment, full battery electric technology has so far proven to be an inefficient method to reduce carbon emissions, although strides are being made. Hydrogen fuel cell technology has been viewed as a more viable solution.

“Lightweight and quick to refuel, hydrogen fuel cells are ideal for electrifying applications traditionally powered by diesel engines,” GM says. “Hydrogen provides an effective method to package large quantities of energy on board the vehicle, without compromising payload carrying capacity.” The Power Agnostic 930E is part of Komatsu’s strategy to cut carbon-dioxide emissions in half by 2030, compared to 2010 levels, on its use of products and production of its equipment, and to reach “carbon neutrality” by 2050.

The Power Agnostic 930E is also viewed as a way to help give mining companies flexibility in transitioning to zero emissions and “future proof” the trucks.

"This truck represents a key component of our decarbonization strategy and will provide customers operational flexibility in reaching their sustainability goals when the opportunity is right for them," says Dan Funcannon, Komatsu senior vice president of surface haulage.

