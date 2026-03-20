The Vögele Super 2000-5 X asphalt paver, seen here, is entering the U.S. market for the first time.

Wirtgen Group debuted three new Vögele pavers — the Super 2000-5 X, Super 2003-5 X and previously teased Super 800-5 P-Tier Mini Class Paver — at ConExpo 2026.

Now hitting the U.S. market, the 10-foot highway class 2000-5 X and 2003-5 X pavers feature redesigned VR 600 and VF 600 screeds and are meant for high-speed work with a laydown rate of up to 1,540 tons per hour. Both offer 250 horsepower and a 1-foot layer thickness.

The tracked 2000-5 X offers paving widths from 10 to 27 feet 9 inches, while the wheeled 2003-5 X can reach up to 25 feet 5 inches.

In addition to the two new highway-class pavers, Wirtgen also showed its 74-horsepower Super 800-5 P-Tier Mini Class Paver . The paver debuted at Bauma 2025 and is now scheduled for U.S. release.

Two New Screeds

For the Super 2000-5 X and Super 2003-5 X, operators choosing the VR 600 screed will get extensions mounted behind the basic screed, combined with a redesigned guidance system that simplifies paving concrete profiles.

The screed’s low height also improves the overview inside the auger tunnel, the company says. Paving widths with the VR 600 range from 10 to 25 feet 9 inches.

Equipment World

With the VF 600, operators can pave between 10 feet and 25 feet 5 inches. The screed offers front-mounted extensions for improved material flow and does well on projects with varying working widths, the company says.

Extensions on both screeds can be tilted up to 10% to align with North American paving needs, according to Wirtgen Group.

Tech Upgrades

Operators will find improved overview, comfort, ergonomics and storage with the 2000-5 X and 2003-5 X pavers’ upgraded ErgoPlus 5 operating concept, which can also be outfitted with an optional touchscreen display for digital applications.

A new Paver Access Control function lets operators easily commission and decommission the new Dash 5 pavers from the ground level, and an optional lighting package adds permanently integrated LED floodlights for improved safety and shorter setup times, the company says.

Equipment World

More convenience and reduced workload come from automation features like AutoTrac steering and screed-width control and the Smart Pave digital control system. The Wirtgen Group Performance Tracker Paving digital solution provides precise documentation of paving and jobsite work, and a new RoadScan option can measure paving temperature over a width of 42 feet 8 inches.

Operators will benefit from reduced carbon-dioxide and noise thanks to the improved EcoPlus low-emissions package and a speed-controlled fan that has been improved to calculate rotational speed more precisely, according to Wirtgen.

New Mini-Class Paver Finally Arrives

In addition to the two new highway-class pavers, Wirtgen also showed its 74-horsepower Super 800-5 P-Tier Mini Class Paver. The paver debuted at Bauma 2025 and is now scheduled for U.S. release.

Wirten Group

The new mini paver is designed for narrow construction projects, with operating widths between 1.6 and 11.5 feet with extending screeds AB 200 and AB 220. The paver has a 6.4-ton hopper, which includes hydraulically adjustable walls to adjust to material feed. The hopper can also be folded in two, creating an unrestricted view for easier movement and loading.

The Super 800-5 has a feed height of 9.1 inches and delivers a layer thickness up to 7.9 inches. An asymmetrical setting is available for both sides of the paver for use along walls. The paver has a laydown rate of up to 330 tons per hour.

Other features include an operator’s platform with improved visibility, a new storage system with a tool and drink holder, coat hooks, a 24-volt socket and an ergonomically adjustable ErgoBasic control console.

The console also incorporates a machine operating data display, and the Auto Grade Basic system’s operations are now integrated into the control system, allowing for screed control while the paver is in compact form.

Vögele Super 2000-5 X Asphalt Paver Specs

Engine: Cummins QSB 6.7 - C250

Nominal output: 250 horsepower

Hopper capacity: 15.5 tons

Hopper width: 11 feet 1 inch

Available screeds/max width: VF 600/25 feet, 5 inches; VR 600/25 feet, 11 inches

Operating weight (with VR 600 V screed): 51,370 pounds

Length (with VR 600 V screed): 22 feet 10 inches

Laydown rate: 1,540 tons per hour

Layer thickness: 12 inches

Vögele Super 2003-5 X Asphalt Paver Specs

Engine: Cummins QSB 6.7 - C250

Nominal output: 250 horsepower

Hopper capacity: 15.5 tons

Hopper width: 11 feet 1 inch

Available screeds/max width: VF 600/25 feet, 5 inches; VR 600/24 feet

Operating weight (with VR 600 V screed): 48,390 pounds

Length (with VR 600 V screed): 22 feet 10 inches

Laydown rate: 1,540 tons per hour

Layer thickness: 12 inches

Vögele Super 800-5 P-Tier Asphalt Paver Specs