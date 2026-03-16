Blaw-Knox Launches 4 New Pavers with Cummins Engines, 360-Degree View

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Mar 16, 2026
The Blaw-Knox PF-5110C paver comes standard with the Ultimat 360 screed.
The Blaw-Knox PF-5110C paver comes standard with the Ultimat 360 screed.
Equipment World

At ConExpo 2026, Blaw-Knox revealed its new 10-foot PF-7000C and 8-foot PF-5000C highway-class asphalt pavers, featuring all-new engines, a 360-degree view cab and a four-sensor feeding system. 

Contractors can pick among the wheeled versions — PF-7170C and PF-5170C — and the tracked PF-7110C and PF5110C.

All four pavers now offer Tier 4 Final compliance via the new 225-horsepower Cummins QSB 6.7 engine in the PF-7000C models and the 188-horsepower Cummins QSB 4.5 in the PF-5000C series. The PF-5000C models also received a 9% power and 11% torque upgrade compared to previous models.

Blaw-Knox brought a low-profile design and 360-degree layout to the seat and controls to all four pavers for a clearer view of the paving process. Additionally, large steps, handrails and anti-slip plates improve operator safety. 

Rear of the Blaw-Knox PF-5110CRear of the Blaw-Knox PF-5110CEquipment World

A four-sensor feed system automatically matches material flow and delivery with the paver’s speed, and dual screed controls for the drivers and screed operator extend two-stage auger tunnels for better material control. All four pavers feature steering consoles on both sides.

The SmokEater fume extraction system captures and conveys fumes from the auger channel with 83% efficiency without obstructing the operator’s view, the company says.

The Blaw-Knox PF-7170C, seen here, comes with multiple screed options including the Ultimat 200, Omni 318, and Wedge-Lock.The Blaw-Knox PF-7170C, seen here, comes with multiple screed options including the  Ultimat 200, Omni 318, and Wedge-Lock.Equipment World

Other standard features include telescopic power tunnels, a color digital display monitor, visual empty tunnel indicator, general purpose pump unload and a two-year warranty.

Blaw-Knox offers the following options for the PF-5000C pavers:

  • Halogen work lights
  • Baloon lights
  • Push roller
  • Blaw-Konnect telematics
  • 1-foot bolt-on screed extension
  • 12-inch cut-off shoe adapter
  • 18-inch berm
  • 18-inch taper joint extension
  • 30-foot beam assembly
  • Auger and guard kit
  • Material indicator

The PF-5000C models come factory-installed with Blaw-Knox’s Ultimat 160 screed, which offers paving widths from 8 to 16 feet. Screed options on the PF-7000C models include the Ultimat 200, Omni 318 and Wedge-Lock.

Blaw-Knox PF-5110C Asphalt Paver Specs

  • Basic screed width: 8 feet
  • Max paving width: 18 feet
  • Paving depth: 0.25-9 inches
  • Operating width (hoppers down): 10 feet 6 inches
  • Operating height: 9 feet 11 inches
  • Weight (with Ultimat 160 screed): 41,350 pounds
  • Track length on ground (center to center): 10 feet
  • Engine: Cummins QSB 4.5
  • Rated power at 2,000 rpm: 188 hp
  • Hopper capacity (includes tunnel): 225 cubic feet

Blaw-Knox PF-5170C Asphalt Paver Specs

  • Basic screed width: 8 feet
  • Max paving width: 18 feet
  • Paving depth: 0.25-10 inches
  • Operating width (hoppers down): 10 feet 6 inches
  • Operating height: 9 feet 11 inches
  • Weight (with Ultimat 160 screed): 39,200 pounds
  • Wheelbase: 8 feet 11 inches
  • Engine: Cummins QSB 4.5
  • Rated power at 2,000 rpm: 188 hp
  • Hopper capacity (includes tunnel): 225 cubic feet
  • Turning radius: 6 feet 7 inches

Blaw-Knox PF-7110C Asphalt Paver Specs

  • Basic screed width: 10 feet
  • Max paving width: 26 feet
  • Paving depth: 0.25-12 inches
  • Shipping width with endgates (hoppers up): 10 feet 7 inches
  • Operating height: 10 feet 2 inches
  • Shipping weight (with Ultimat 200 screed): 49,830 pounds
  • Track length on ground: 10 feet 9 inches
  • Engine: Cummins QSB 6.7
  • Rated power at installed speed: 225 hp
  • Hopper capacity (includes tunnel): 234 cubic feet

Blaw-Knox PF-7170C Asphalt Paver Specs

  • Basic screed width: 10 feet
  • Max paving width: 26 feet
  • Paving depth: 0.25-12 inches
  • Shipping width with endgates (hoppers up): 10 feet 7 inches
  • Operating height: 10 feet 3 inches
  • Shipping weight (with Ultimat 200 screed): 47,148 pounds
  • Wheelbase: 10 feet
  • Engine: Cummins QSB 6.7
  • Rated power at installed speed: 225 hp
  • Hopper capacity (includes tunnel): 234 cubic feet
  • Turning radius: 32 feet
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