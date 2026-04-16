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Weiler Showcases New CT5 Pneumatic Roller at ConExpo 2026

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Apr 16, 2026
The Weiler CT5 is the fourth roller in Weiler's portfolio and its second pneumatic roller.
The Weiler CT5 is the fourth roller in Weiler's portfolio and its second pneumatic roller.
Equipment World

Among the dozens of machines Weiler displayed inside its ConExpo 2026 booth was the latest addition to its compactor lineup: the seven-wheeled CT5.

This pneumatic roller offers contractors kneading action over a 56.5-inch compaction width, a variable spray system equipped with a 52-gallon water tank and triple filtration, and an LCD display. 

The CT5 offers 48 horsepower, powered by a Cat C1.7T Tier 4 Final engine, along with variable throttle and electronic engine control to reduce fuel consumption.

Boasting an operating weight of 9,700 pounds, the CT5 comes in larger than Weiler’s other pneumatic compactor, the 5,020-pound CT3A. Operators will be working with 4,400 pounds of max weight on the CT5’s front drum and 5,300 pounds on the rear drum.

Contractors can opt for a foldable canopy over the CT5’s cab, which already comes standard with a sliding seat, as well as front and rear cocoa mats.

The CT5 measures 9.3 feet long, 4.7 feet long, and 9.9 feet tall, and offers a 6.4-foot wheelbase. Operators will have a 9-foot turning radius, max travel speed of 7 miles per hour, and a 17-gallon fuel tank.

The Weiler CT5 will be sold and serviced through Caterpillar’s dealer network and comes with a standard 12-month warranty.

Filling out the remainder of Weiler’s compactor lineup are its two static rollers, the 14,080-pound C307A and 20,160-pound C310A.

Other compactors that debuted at ConExpo 2026 include:

  • The 32,000-pound tandem-drum Dynapac CC7000 VI, billed as the world's heaviest asphalt roller
  • The single-drum Sany SSR212, which offers a standard high-traction mode for climbing hills and traversing loose soil and rough terrain
  • Sakai America's 3-ton-class TS160-4 pneumatic tire roller
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