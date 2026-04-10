Trimble Roadworks for asphalt compactors will now include ground penetrating radar sensors to measure mat quality instantaneously as an alternative to taking core samples.

Trimble will integrate GSSI’s PaveScan RS density profiling sensors into Roadworks for compactors. The high-speed ground penetrating radar maps the asphalt’s percentage of air voids, or its dielectric profile, throughout the compaction process.

Trimble Roadworks allows operators to compact surface material to the desired compaction stiffness target and monitor compaction progress, pass counts and mat temperatures in real time.

PaveScan RS by Geophysical Survey Systems Inc. (GSSI) is mounted under a roller and sends radar pulses into the asphalt mat to create a continuous density profile. Low-density areas are detected, so they can be corrected while the asphalt is still hot.

Geophysical Survey Systems Inc. “Now, an operator can ensure that the asphalt density is correct before they leave the area, rather than waiting until the job is done and then drilling holes in the asphalt to test the density,” says Kevin Garcia, Trimble general manager of civil specialty solutions.

Trimble lists a variety of benefits to the new PaveScan RS integration:

Accelerated project timelines and increased efficiency.

Reduced likelihood of rework or fines for work that doesn’t meet compaction specifications.

Longer-lasting, more sustainable roads that require less maintenance.

Improved safety for road crews by eliminating the need for coring at the end of the project.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been testing the new Roadworks with PaveScan and is encouraged by its ability to reduce the time road crews spend near traffic.

“Until now, the only reliable way to determine the compaction quality of asphalt paving is by cutting cores next to live traffic the following day,” says Curt Turgeon, paving engineer at the MnDOT.

“Contractors Quality Control typically requires gauge readings amongst the truck and roller traffic,” he adds.

“Reducing or even eliminating these kinds of exposures is essential to creating the safest workplace possible. The immediately accurate full-width quality control feedback to the operator and foreman make this integration compelling, but the safety benefits alone are enough to make this a gamechanger for anyone involved with asphalt paving.”

Trimble Roadworks with GSSI PaveScan RS sensors is available to order through Trimble’s SITECH dealer channel. The company also is an aftermarket reseller of GSSI’s PaveScan RS technology.

Trimble announced the new Roadworks-PaveScan RS integration at ConExpo 2026.

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.