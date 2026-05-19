Case Construction Equipment added two new short radius excavators to its E Series lineup: the 15-ton, 105-horsepower CX145E SR and the 27-ton, 160-horsepower CX255E SR.

Advanced payload technology, customizable hydraulics and an automotive-style cab help boost productivity, while powerful digging and breakout forces — paired with a compact footprint — deliver performance in tight spaces, the company says.

Case launched its E Series in 2022. The lineup, now up to 10 models, ranges from the 102-horsepower CX140E to the 268-horsepower CX380E.

[Watch: Test Run of Case’s New E Series Excavators]

Equipment World New technology upgrades bring a suite of smart features to the cab, including:

Payload Weighing : Measures the weight of the material in the bucket for accurate truck loading.

: Measures the weight of the material in the bucket for accurate truck loading. Height and Depth Alarms: Allow the operator to set physical limits to prevent overhead accidents or overdigging.

Allow the operator to set physical limits to prevent overhead accidents or overdigging. Dynamic Stability Assist: Displays roll and pitch angles and automatically reduces rocking during dumping.

Displays roll and pitch angles and automatically reduces rocking during dumping. Customizable Hydraulic Flow Balance: Allows operators to dial in arm-in, boom-up and swing functions based on the job.

Allows operators to dial in arm-in, boom-up and swing functions based on the job. Selectable Free Swing Functionality: Releases the swing brake and allows the upper carriage to rotate freely for more stability and safety when lifting and placing swinging loads, working on uneven terrain or loading trucks.

Equipment World Both models allow operators to adjust power to the task with four work modes in a range up to 10 throttle settings:

Super Power: Maximum possible power.

Maximum possible power. Power: Suitable for daily operation.

Suitable for daily operation. Eco: Offers improved fuel efficiency.

Offers improved fuel efficiency. Lifting: Increased control during lifting and craning tasks.

All functions can be adjusted on the 10-inch LCD display that serves as the excavator’s control center. The interface also allows operators to get a 270-degree bird’s-eye view around the machine and store settings for up to 10 attachments.

The CX145E SR and CX255E SR feature a new, more spacious cab with a high-back seat and reduced vibration while tracking.

Advanced telematics with two-way communication lets Case dealers run diagnostics and update software remotely, in addition to providing data to measure fuel usage and other metrics to improve efficiency.

Case’s ProCare heavy machine support program comes standard, providing owners with a 3-year/3,000-hour full machine factory warranty, 3-year/2,000-hour planned maintenance and 7-year advanced myCASEConstruction subscription. Uptime is further enhanced with 1,000-hour service intervals for fuel and oil filter changes — with no oil sampling required, the company says.

The CX145E SR on display at ConExpo 2026 was equipped with an SC-80 Plate Compactor, while the CX255E SR featured an X26 SQ70 Tiltrotator with optional gripper and an FG40-5 Finger Grapple.

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.

Equipment World

Engine: Isuzu AM-4JJ1X

Net Horsepower: 102 hp

Operating Weight: 33,300 lbs

Travel Speed: 2.1 mph max. low speed / 3.5 mph max. high speed

Drawbar Pull: 26,100 lbf

Boom: 15 ft 2 in

Arm: 8 ft 2 in

Bucket Digging Force: 20,200 lbf

Ground Pressure: 4.64 psi

Max. Rated Flow Per Pump: 34.1 gpm

Swing Speed: 0-12.5 rpm

Swing Torque: 27,400 lbf

Rear Tail Swing Radius: 5 ft

Max. Dig Radius: 27 ft 2 in (Standard) / 28 ft 8 in (Long)

Max. Dig Depth: 18 ft (Standard) / 19 ft 9 in (Long)

Max. Reach Height: 30 ft 8 in (Standard) / 31 ft 9 in (Long)

*The CX145E SR comes with an 8 ft 2 in standard arm or 9 ft 10 in long arm.

Case CE CX255E SR Excavator Specs