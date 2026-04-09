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Dynapac Rolls Out Heaviest Asphalt Roller, the New 16-Ton CC7000 VI

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 9, 2026
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Dynapac made a big statement at ConExpo 2026, debuting what it calls "the world's heaviest asphalt roller" — the 32,000-pound CC7000 VI tandem-drum vibratory compactor. 

The model marks Dynapac's return to the 16-ton asphalt roller market, drawing inspiration for its new drum with the biggest diameter in the company's asphalt roller range from the company's soil rollers. 

The CC7000 VI is designed to deliver high productivity, durability and compaction quality for highways and other large-scale infrastructure projects. Its 55-inch-wide drum  reduces rolling resistance and shoveling of material. It has a static linear load of up to 211 pounds per inch, ensuring the roller can withstand harsh conditions, the company says. 

The roller's cartridge-designed eccentric housing reduces the amount of oil used, while Dynapac’s patented Efficiency Eccentrics reduces the energy needed for start-up by up to 50%, the company says. 

The operator station features a rotating and sliding seat with controls and display that move with the operator. 

A large-capacity water tank reduces refill downtime.

Seismic Asphalt Technology

Equipped with Dynapac’s patented Seismic Asphalt technology, the roller automatically adjusts vibration frequency in real time based on material stiffness and temperature — ensuring optimal compaction, reduced energy consumption and lower operating costs, the company says. 

The technology also allows the roller to emit less noise and fewer vibrations to the cab. 

Seismic Asphalt is available on Dynapac's tandem, oscillating and pivot-steer asphalt rollers. The company calls it "the only system on the market that automatically harmonizes vibration frequency with the natural frequency of the asphalt layer." 

Additional benefits include: 

  • Improved Compaction Results — Using infrared sensors to measure temperature, combined with stiffness and frequency readings, the system calculates and automatically adjusts to the optimal vibration frequency five times per second no operator input required.
  • Extended Equipment Life — Reduced wear and tear on the vibration powertrain, drum shells and related hydraulics increases component lifespan by an average of 25%.
  • Fuel Savings — Operating near the natural vibration frequency optimizes energy use, reducing fuel consumption by up to 25%, especially when used in conjunction with the EcoMode setting. 

The new CC7000 VI is now available through Dynapac's global dealer and distribution network.

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