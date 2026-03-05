Sakai America has added the 3-ton-class TS160-4 pneumatic tire roller to its North American asphalt compaction lineup, featuring a no-frills design for small paving jobs.

Designed for precise finish rolling on small projects like driveways, parking lots, light chip seal and municipal asphalt paving, the seven-tire TS160-4 features a 51-inch compaction width and a 21-horsepower Kubota diesel engine.

Sakai says the “back-to-basics” compactor is designed for maximum uptime and ease of use with:

Simplified maintenance with no DPF, DEF or ECM

Analog controls with no touchscreens or multi-function panels

Rear steering for maneuverability in tight spaces and around curves

Visibility and comfort from the wide bench seat with ambidextrous FNR levers

"The TS160-4 is a welcome addition to our lineup that fills a practical niche for our customers," said Brad Belvin, manager of sales and marketing of Sakai America. "It provides a truly competitive alternative for contractors looking for a small static tire roller, an area where North American market choices have been relatively limited."

To maintain a high-quality mat finish, it is equipped with "superflat" tires, a triple-filtered water system with a timer and all-metal spray nozzles and bars, and a 43.6-gallon water tank.

A 12-volt outlet is available for charging devices. The TS160-4 comes equipped with a seatbelt and an emergency foot brake for added safety. Optional accessories include an LED strobe light/beacon, LED front light upgrade, a canopy and coco mats.

The TS160-4 is built in Japan and backed by support and parts from Adairsville, Georgia. It comes with a standard 3-year/3,000-hour warranty or optional 5-year/5,000-hour extended warranty.

Sakai TS160-4 Pneumatic Tire Roller Specs